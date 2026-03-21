Jannik Sinner has insisted he has nothing but admiration for Joao Fonseca, after the Brazilian accused him of being robotic and suggested his big rival Carlos Alcaraz is tougher to play against.

Fonseca lost narrowly against world No 2 Sinner in the ATP 1000 event at Indian Wells last week, before he was comprehensively beaten by Alcaraz at the Miami Open on Friday night.

Those two matches in quick succession inspired questions about the relative strengths of the best two players in men’s tennis and Fonseca’s answer sparked a big debate.

“I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner,” declared Fonseca. “Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.

“Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, can fire the ball, he has good movement. Goes to the net. He has everything. It’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot of your rhythm.

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“I think Jannik’s game helped me to enter the court with no fear, trying to play my game. But I think I didn’t get the opportunities that I had, and of course he played good. He’s No 1 in the world.”

Some observers viewed Fonseca’s comments as being critical of Sinner, but the Italian insisted his comments were ‘perfect’.

“I saw, you know, he is right,” said Sinner, as he spoke about Fonseca’s comments.

“Coming from a player who played me the week before and now Carlos here, it was the perfect explanation.

“I wish him only the best. He is playing an incredible high level of tennis and I believe will make big steps forward.

“He has a very good team behind him and also a very good family. I wish him only the best. I’m a very big fan of his.”

Sinner’s response defused any suggestion that Fonseca’s comments could be viewed as a snipe in his direction, with the Italian speaking after his convincing 6-3, 6-3 win against Damir Dzumhur at Hard Rock Stadium.

This was another sensational serving performance from Sinner, who stormed to victory at Indian Wells last week with the help of his accurate serve.

He only lost eight points behind his first serve in this match, with this win allowing him to extend his set-winning streak in ATP Masters 1000 events to a stunning 24.

Sinner won the Paris Masters at the back end of last year and then the Indian Wells Masters last week without dropping a set in either tournament.

His 24-set winning streak equals Novak Djokovic’s record in the showpiece ATP Tour events and he is relishing the chance to win a 25th straight set in his next match.

“I feel like the scoreboard matters at times,” said Sinner, who will play No 30 seed Corentin Moutet next, after the Frenchman defeated Tomas Machac 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

“For me, I try to improve as a player and put myself in the position to play as many matches as possible.

“I always treat every opponent in the same way, trying to come on court and do my best with a great attitude and trying to go for it.”

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