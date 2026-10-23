Stan Wawrinka confirms Gael Monfils will play again in 2026 – and Roger Federer & Andy Murray will be there

Gael Monfils’ sudden retirement surprised many in the tennis world, but Stan Wawrinka has confirmed the beloved Frenchman will return to the court this year.

Last week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) added Monfils to its ‘retired’ list and confirmed the 40-year-old had removed himself from the sport’s anti-doping protocols — meaning he is no longer eligible to enter competitive tournaments.

The head of communication at the ITIA told French sports newspaper L’Equipe: “He (Monfils) informed us about it; he is now considered retired and is no longer authorised to participate in tournaments.

“Technically, he would need to undergo six months of out-of-competition testing before being able to return to the competition. Just like Serena Williams did.”

Monfils had previously revealed his plan was to retire at the 2026 Paris Masters in November, while he had also intended to play this week’s ATP 250 event in Lyon.

More Tennis News

‘Elina Svitolina informed Gael Monfils of her intention to divorce over the phone’ – report

Gael Monfils retirement: Paris Masters issues update on potential emotional farewell

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Just days after the unexpected news, Monfils’ wife Elina Svitolina announced she had decided to separate from the Frenchman.

L’Equipe reported that Monfils’ decision to retire early came in the aftermath of Svitolina choosing to end their marriage.

While Monfils’ professional career appears to be over, there will be a chance for fans to see him on court again this year.

It has been revealed that Monfils will play in Wawrinka’s farewell exhibition in Geneva on 19 December.

Wawrinka confirmed this week that Monfils, Roger Federer and Andy Murray are all set to participate at the event.

“Roger said yes, as did Gael — who agreed immediately — and Andy, who confirmed he’ll be there,” the Swiss was quoted as saying by L’Equipe during the Lyon Open.

“It’s a way to do something a bit more light-hearted, because I know that in Basel — while it will be a beautiful occasion — it’s also going to be quite heavy. It’s an emotional experience…”

The three-time Grand Slam champion added: “Of course, it’s still an exhibition, so it’s easier to manage.

“Once I decided to do it, the goal was to make my ‘goodbyes’ a bit easier to celebrate, and also to have the chance to bring along my friends.”

Wawrinka was beaten by Flavio Cobolli in the second round in Lyon.

The 41-year-old will play his final competitive tournament at the Swiss Indoors in Basel next week.

READ NEXT: Gael Monfils’ shock decision explained by him being ‘so distraught’ after ‘sad’ Elina Svitolina split

