Gael Monfils retired from tennis after shock Elina Svitolina split ‘hit him like a ton of bricks’ – report

Gael Monfils decided to retire from tennis earlier than planned due to Elina Svitolina’s decision to end their marriage, according to a report.

Last week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) added Monfils to its ‘retired’ list and confirmed the Frenchman had removed himself from the sport’s anti-doping protocols — meaning he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments.

The head of communication at the ITIA told French sports newspaper L’Equipe: “He (Monfils) informed us about it; he is now considered retired and is no longer authorised to participate in tournaments.

“Technically, he would need to undergo six months of out-of-competition testing before being able to return to the competition. Just like Serena Williams did.”

This news surprised many in the tennis world as Monfils had shared his plan to retire at this year’s Paris Masters when he revealed that 2026 would the final season of his career in October last year.

Monfils had also received a wildcard to compete at this week’s ATP 250 event in Lyon, but organisers confirmed last week that he had been removed from the entry list for “personal reasons.”

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The hugely popular 40-year-old star has not commented on his apparent decision to bring his retirement forward.

Just days after the unexpected news, Svitolina released an emotional statement announcing she and Monfils had separated.

Svitolina and Monfils had been married since 2021, having started their relationship in 2018.

In an article written for L’Equipe, journalist Franck Ramella reported that Monfils’ early retirement was a result of his shock split with Svitolina.

“When Monfils learned the news, it hit him like a ton of bricks, and tennis, which he had often experienced as a kind of gentle madness, suddenly lost all meaning,” Ramella wrote (translated from French).

“He was no longer able to play. Hence his abrupt decision to remove himself from the anti-doping lists on October 5th.”

Monfils was beaten by Learner Tien in the second round of the 2026 US Open last month. It now appears that this was the former world No 6’s final professional match.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka and more react to Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils’ surprise split

