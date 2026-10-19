Novak Djokovic, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka and more react to Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils’ surprise split

Tennis stars have reacted to the news of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils’ surprise split after more than five years of marriage.

In an emotional statement, Svitolina said her marriage to the Frenchman is ending, but “our family is not”. The world No 6 revealed the two will continue to co-parent their daughter Skai, who was born in late 2022, but she needs to “find my way back to myself”.

Svitolina has been an outspoken critic of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and it seems the war continues to take its toll on her.

Part of her statement reads, “It is the hardest truth I have ever had to face and the hardest thing I have ever had to tell the person I love. Gaël listened. He has respected what I need with a strength and grace I will never forget.

“Gaël has loved me through my greatest joys and my darkest moments, and I have loved him with all my heart. Together, we built a beautiful life, and we were given the most precious gift of all, our daughter, Skai.

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“Skai will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life. Please know that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who loved each other deeply and a story that is changing shape.”

The couple began dating in 2019 before marrying two years later. This comes hot on the heels of Monfils quietly retiring from tennis, just when he was scheduled to play his last tournament before retirement at the Paris Masters.

Now, a number of top men and women tennis stars have reacted to this development on social media.

The likes of 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova all liked the Instagram post, along with tens of thousands of others.

And fellow Ukranian Marta Kostyuk posted a love heart emoji in the comment section, as did former world No 1 Naomi Osaka.

Others expressed their shock and sadness at this news, with some hoping the two can get back together, and others sending their love and support at this difficult time.

Just over a year ago, Svitolina decided to end her season early as she didn’t “feel like myself”. The former world No 3 said she needed time to “heal and recharge” and now the veteran may do the same again.

It remains to be seen what comes next for both Svitolina and Monfils, who revealed he would be starting a career in finance after hanging up his racket.

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