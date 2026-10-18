Novak Djokovic receives major ATP Finals qualification boost without even playing

Novak Djokovic is doing all he can to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The Serbian star has signed up to play the Swiss Indoors for the first time in 15 years in an attempt to become one of the eight players to qualify for the ATP Finals.

Djokovic currently sits at 11 in the race for the ATP Finals so he will need a good performance in Basel, a tournament he has not lifted since the 2009 season.

Ahead of his appearance at the ATP 500 tournament, Djokovic has received a little boost in his attempt to qualify for the Turin tournament at the end of the year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed that he will not be playing either the European Open in Brussels or the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

After injuring my knee during my match in Shanghai earlier this week, my team and I have decided that I’ll take the next two weeks off from competition,” said Auger-Aliassime on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, this means withdrawing from Brussels and Basel, two tournaments I’ve won and really enjoyed playing in the past. Now the focus shifts to recovery and working hard to get back to competing as soon as possible. Thank you all for your continued support.”

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While Auger-Aliassime will be back in time for the Paris Masters, the back-to-back withdrawals have confirmed that the Canadian will not be able to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The star currently sits at 15 in the race, but he will not be able to accumulate enough points to earn a place at the ATP Finals.

As a result, Djokovic finds himself in a better position in terms of his opportuniy to qualify for the tournament.

With Jannik Sinner already confirmed not to play the ATP Finals, the top nine will qualify for the event this year. Djokovic is just two places away in that case, but the race is still wide open.

Only Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Ben Shelton have currently confirmed their place in the tournament, meaning there are five places up for grabs.

Djokovic will likely need a deep run at both the Swiss Indoors and the Paris Masters in order to give himself a good chance of qualifying for the event.

He will be locked in the race alongside the likes of Rafael Jodar, Alex de Minaur, Arthur Fils, Flavio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe, and Daniil Medvedev.

The Serbian star has not played the ATP Finals since 2023, when he lifted the title for a record seventh time in his career, after beating Sinner in the final.