What Novak Djokovic has achieved in 2026 that no other player on the ATP Tour has managed

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th Grand Slam title might not have come to fruition during the 2026 season, but the Serbian has still enjoyed a strong year.

Djokovic has once again shined on the Grand Slam stage, namely at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he reached the final and semifinal respectively.

The Serbian also won another trophy at the China Open, marking his seventh straight victory at the ATP 500 event.

That has kept Djokovic in the running for an ATP Finals spot and he will be looking to solidify that with appearances at the Swiss Indoors and the Paris Masters.

Djokovic has suffered some out-of-character defeats across the 2026 season, but he’s also earned some very impressive victories.

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In fact, Djokovic is the only player on the ATP Tour this season to pick up victories against both Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, the number one and two ranked players in the men’s game.

Djokovic’s victory against Sinner came in sensational fashion at the Australian Open, as he produced one of his best performances of his entire career to knock the Italian out of the Grand Slam.

The Serbian battled through a five-set epic to knock the world No 1 out of the Grand Slam in a match that Sinner was the overwhelming favourite to win.

Djokovic had to wait a further nine months for his victory over Zverev, which came in the quarterfinals of the of the China Open.

He lost the first set to the next world No 1, but battled back to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to knock the two-time Grand Slam champion out of the competition.

It’s a testament to the level Djokovic has shown throughout the season that he’s managed to become the only player to beat the top two ranked players on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic’s victories against top 10 players in 2026

Lorenzo Musetti – Australian Open

Jannik Sinner – Australian Open

– Australian Open Felix Auger-Aliassime – Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev – China Open

– China Open Daniil Medvedev – China Open

Alex de Minaur – China Open

As well as his victories against Zverev and Sinner, he’s also managed a further four wins against top 10 players across the 2026 season, although two of those came through retirements. They were against Lorenzo Musetti and Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open and the China Open, respectively.

His other victories against top 10 players were against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon and Daniil Medvedev at the China Open.

While Djokovic has become wildly more inconsistent during the 2026 season, when he’s at his best he has already proved that he has what it takes to be one of the ATP Tour’s very best still.