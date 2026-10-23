Rising ATP star names surprise tournament as ‘fifth Grand Slam’ contender

Alexander Blockx has added a new contender to the mix when it comes to a possible “fifth Grand Slam” in tennis.

For years now, Indian Wells has earned that unofficial moniker, as players seem to thoroughly enjoy playing there.

According to Forbes, players get complimentary accommodation for the BNP Paribas Open; the attention to detail to fit that individual’s needs is second to none, specifically tailored food and drink are readily available, and more.

From the state-of-the-art facilities to the huge crowds – the biggest outside of the four majors – and the ATP and WTA players consistently voting for it as the tournament of the year, Indian Wells is the Tour’s benchmark.

However, in recent years, one such event seems to be attempting to topple the American tournament from its lofty perch. Enter, the Cincinnati Masters.

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To many tennis fans, Cincinnati was a good barometer of who the favourites are heading into the US Open, but few would pick it as the tournament they look forward to the most.

However, a $260million (£194m) refurbishment in 2025 added more courts and locker rooms, extended workout areas and dining lounges, and enhanced fan experiences.

Last year, organisers introduced The Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art 56,000-square-foot players’ retreat. A restaurant, a coffee bar, indoor and outdoor lounge space, an indoor recovery area, and more have also gone down well.

Tournament director Bob Moran told ATP Media, “I can’t recreate the mountains of Indian Wells in Cincinnati, Ohio. But what we can do is have a really good effect on the few experiences that the players have when they’re here. And it’s both on-site and off-site.

“On site, let’s just create the best spaces we can. Let’s provide the best food and service we can. Let’s have the best gym that we can. Let’s give them enough space to find their own place, find their own time when they want to get away. They have that.

“And then off-site, it’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to play golf? Do you want to go to a great restaurant? Do you want to go watch soccer to FC Cincinnati, or want to go to a Reds’ game?’ We are going to do all of these things.”

Now, 21-year-old Blockx has stated that Cincinnati is the best organised ATP tournament and said it could be the “fifth Slam”.

The world No 26 said on Nothing Major on Thursday, “I think Cincinnati, organisation-wise, is the best. Facilities… In my opinion, it could definitely be the fifth Slam. It will probably never happen but it’s good.”

Logistically, having Cincinnati a couple of weeks before the US Open means it will never become a major, whereas the March event of Indian Wells is a more likely candidate.

Both are very unlikely to be upgraded to a Grand Slam but the fact that the Masters are upping their game is, arguably, good news for players. However, the elongated format is deeply unpopular, which may take the shine off.

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