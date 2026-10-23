‘Kind of obsessed’ – Carlos Alcaraz’s new look gets roasted by WTA stars in playful dig

Jessica Pegula has admitted she is “kind of obsessed” with Carlos Alcaraz’s changing looks, with some of her fellow WTA stars torn over his latest appearance.

In the past year or so, Alcaraz has sported a buzz cut, dyed his hair blond, and switched to braided cornrows. He has shown off his long, free-flowing locks and debuted a thick, retro-style moustache, too.

His versatility in this department has been likened to football legend David Beckham, as tennis fans eagerly await what the Spaniard will do from one tournament to the next.

At the Shanghai Masters, Alcaraz had a full head of hair, with a bushy moustache. The 23-year-old lost early in the tournament but it seemed his facial hair was a bigger talking point.

Before that exit, he said, “It was just about a bet. I wanted to play with a moustache, trying how I look with it. I said if I win the tournament, we all have to do the moustache for Shanghai. So let’s see until when we’re going to wear it, but right now we’re just having fun and laughing around.”

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Now, world No 4 Pegula has given her thoughts on the seven-time major winner’s ever-updating look. On the Player’s Box podcast, the American gave a mixed review, and so did her co-hosts.

Pegula said, “He gives us a new look… every month. I am kind of obsessed. A moustache, though? Didn’t love the moustache. I love that he keeps giving us something new, though. I can appreciate it.”

Four-time major mixed doubles champion Desirae Krawczyk chimed in that Alcaraz’s hair was thick and flowing but likened it to Efren Ramirez’s ‘Pedro Sanchez’ character in the 2004 film Napoleon Dynamite.

Former Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady quipped that Alcaraz was giving off Pablo Escobar vibes, a notorious drug lord from Colombia.

Finally, 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys admitted she “loved it” but wants Alcaraz to style his hair a bit differently.

Alcaraz is scheduled to play his next ATP Tour event in Vienna next week. It remains to be seen what appearance he will show off in the Austrian capital.

Whether tennis fans, players, or pundits like it or not, it is certainly becoming a growing talking point as the season winds down.

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