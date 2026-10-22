Rafael Nadal leads tributes as star who beat him, Djokovic, Federer & Alcaraz retires from tennis

Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov and Richard Gasquet led the tributes to David Goffin after the Belgian star retired from tennis in Brussels.

In the final match of his career, Goffin was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by world No 37 Alex Michelsen in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament on Thursday.

During an illustrious career, Goffin amassed a 358-276 record and won six ATP Tour titles, while he was a runner-up at the 2017 ATP Finals and the 2019 Cincinnati Masters. He was also a four-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, and he helped Belgium reach the Davis Cup final in 2015 and 2017.

The 35-year-old reached a career-high ranking of world No 7, which makes him the only Belgian man to be ranked in the top 10.

Goffin earned 21 wins against top 10 players, including multiple victories over Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, as well as triumphs against Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

Speaking to ATPTour.com after his last match, Goffin said: “I’m proud of all my career. I gave everything to try to reach my goals.

“I’m proud of the attitude that I always had in front of the difficulties that I had in my career. I’m proud of the wins I had, the opponents I beat.

“A lot of things I’m really proud of. But in the end, I have no regrets and I gave everything until the very end.

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“A younger version of myself would say that it’s quite a good career, quite good emotions with the impressive places that I played, like a stadium with a crowd, the Davis Cup ties that I played. Hopefully a younger David would be impressed.”

After his match with Michelsen, Goffin’s career was celebrated in an on-court ceremony, and tributes recorded by several tennis stars were played on the big screen.

The montage started with a video from 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, who had some kinds words for Goffin.

“Hello David. How are you doing, man? I just want to congratulate you on your amazing career,” Nadal said.

“It has been a huge pleasure to share practices, matches, great moments together on the tour.”

Retired French star Gasquet followed Nadal.

“David, this video is to congratulate you in your great career,” the former world No 7 said.

“It has been an honour to share this time with you. You are truly an extraordinary person and an extraordinary player.”

Former world No 3 Dimitrov, who played Goffin 11 times, said: “Congratulations on your incredible career and amazing journey, my dear friend.

“Thank you for sharing the court with me for so many years.”

Goffin extended his career by defeating Remy Bartola 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the European Open on Wednesday.

After battling back from 0-3 down in the third set against Bartola, an emotional Goffin said: “I don’t know what to say, it was one of the toughest moments and nicest moments when I came on the court.

“The first few games were really tough for me with the nerves. Then I started to serve well. Most important is the support that the crowd gave me in the whole match… It is the best feeling we can have.”

Following his last ATP Tour victory, Goffin admitted he had to cancel his plans.

“I’m going to have to cancel the evening I had booked,” Goffin was quoted as saying by L’Equipe.

“It was both the best and the toughest entrance I’ve ever experienced. I was very nervous, and the most important thing was the support of the crowd from the first point to the last.

“Finishing the match with a winning shot was huge. Everything was perfect.”

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