Saturday’s headlines from the 2026 Miami Open include Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca reacting to their first-ever meeting, as well as Coco Gauff surviving serving issues to win her opening match.

We also have news of Gauff’s opportunity to overtake Iga Swiatek in the rankings and Jack Draper’s candid comments after his surprise defeat.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the Miami Open.

Alcaraz praises Fonseca and discusses expectations placed on the Brazilian

World No 1 Alcaraz earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory against 39th-ranked Joao Fonseca in the second round of the 2026 Miami Open.

Alcaraz said Fonseca “has everything” while also claiming that there are “a lot of things to improve” for the 19-year-old Brazilian star.

The 22-year-old Spaniard also described the lofty expectations that some are imposing on Fonseca as “a bit wrong.”

Read more: Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘wrong’ comment about Joao Fonseca expectations



Fonseca reveals difference between Alcaraz and Sinner

Prior to his maiden encounter with Alcaraz in Miami, Fonseca played his first-ever match against world No 2 Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells earlier this month, losing in two tight sets.

The teenager assessed that Alcaraz “can do everything” and “has more arsenal than” Sinner, while he described the Italian as “more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.”

Read more: Miami Open: Joao Fonseca makes telling distinction between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner



Draper reacts to surprise early Miami exit

Draper, who was seeded 25th in Miami, was upset 7-6(3), 7-6(0) by the huge-serving Reilly Opelka in his opening match at the ATP 1000 event.

The former world No 4 said: “There is some disappointment because I never like to lose.

“The guy played an incredible match. He served out of his skin. It’s a difficult one because I’ve not played loads of tennis coming back from injury, so all credit to him.”

Read more: Stunning statistics served up as Jack Draper suffers shock defeat at Miami Open



Gauff’s serve struggles continue in opening Miami win

Gauff once again had to overcome problems with her serve in her 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against world No 44 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round in Miami.

The world No 4 served 11 double faults and won only 31% of her second serve points in what was her first match since she retired against Alex Eala in Indian Wells due to a left arm injury.

Read more: Coco Gauff’s serving nightmare continues in tight Miami Open battle



How Gauff can leapfrog Swiatek in rankings

World No 3 Swiatek suffered a shock three-set defeat to fellow Pole Magda Linette in her opening match in Miami.

This has opened the door for Gauff to replace Swiatek in third position in the WTA Rankings if she reaches the final at the WTA 1000 event.

Read more: WTA Rankings: How Coco Gauff can overtake Iga Swiatek after Pole’s shock defeat



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