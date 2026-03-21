Carlos Alcaraz has reacted to defeating Joao Fonseca at the 2026 Miami Open and weighed in on the expectations placed on the Brazilian teenager.

In the second round in Miami, world No 1 Alcaraz downed world No 39 Fonseca 6-4, 6-4 in a competitive encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium.

It was the pair’s first-ever competitive encounter and their only meeting besides an exhibition match in December — which was also played in Miami.

Alcaraz broke Fonseca once in each set and saved the three break points the 19-year-old Brazilian created.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Alcaraz said. “I think I was really good in crucial moments. I was really good since the beginning until the last ball. I know how good Joao is, and that’s why I was really focused, every point, every shot.

“I’m just happy to stay calm, to stay positive in those moments. Most of the games, I just served pretty well, which was a really great weapon today for me.”

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The Spaniard was asked about Fonseca playing him after facing Jannik Sinner for the first time in Indian Wells earlier this month.

“For him, playing toe to toe with us, I think he and his team are going to get great feedback to know what he should improve in the future,” said the 22-year-old.

“I think he has everything, great shots, a lot of things to improve, but for sure he’s going to do it. Back-to-back tournaments playing the No 1 and No 2 in the world I think is going to be really helpful for him.

“I do remember when I played Rafael Nadal for the first time, and I do remember how good that match was for me — even though I was destroyed.”

In his press conference, Alcaraz addressed how the expectations placed on Fonseca compare to what he experienced at the start of his own career.

“Since I was 16 I was constantly compared to Rafa, as Rafa’s successor, as the one who had to be,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

“But at the same time Rafa was still playing, still winning the biggest tournaments and staying at the top of the rankings. It’s a completely different situation from what Joao is experiencing.

“I was the successor to someone, and he is the one who has to win after so long without anyone reaching the very top in Brazil.

“I lived a different situation, I think, because Brazil hasn’t had a top player for a long time. And that’s what people want to see, that’s why there is so much expectation, and he carries that.

“I think people are putting him in a situation where it seems he has to win every tournament, that he has to win every match and beat every player. I think that’s a bit wrong. Or at least nowadays we should let him be, or lower those expectations a little.”

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