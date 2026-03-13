The 2026 Indian Wells Open has reached the business end and Aryna Sabalenka could still extend her lead at the top of the rankings while Elena Rybakina was a big winner along with Alex Eala and Talia Gibson.

After finishing runner-up to Mirra Andreeva last year, world No 1 Sabalenka is still on course to go one better this year as she is one of the four players who have booked their places in the semi-final.

The four-time Grand Slam winner was always assured of remaining top after the WTA 1000 event as she started the tournament with a lead of more than 3,000 points over Iga Swiatek while Rybakina was another 300-odd points behind.

But there will be changes behind her although the gap to second place is still to be decided with three more matches to go in California.

WTA Top 10 Before Indian Wells Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,675

2. Iga Swiatek – 7,588

3. Elena Rybakina – 7,253

4. Coco Gauff – 6,803

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,583

6. Amanda Anisimova – 6,070

7. Jasmine Paolini – 4,232

8. Mirra Andreeva – 4,001

9. Elina Svitolina – 3,845

10. Victoria Mboko – 3,211

Sabalenka – who faces Linda Noskova a place in the final – remains on a “negative” in terms of points dropped/earned as she is defending 650 points from last year’s run to the final while she has won only 400 for reaching the semi-finals.

There are several permutations with regards to the points gap after the tournament, but there are a couple of certainties as Sabalenka will have a lead of at least 2,000 points while there will be a new No 2 behind her.

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Rybakina – who takes on Elina Svitolina next – will climb one place to a new career-high No 2 following her run to the last four coupled with Swiatek’s quarter-final exit.

WTA Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,415/10,675/11,025

2. Elena Rybakina – 7,523/7,783/8,133

3. Iga Swiatek – 7,588

4. Coco Gauff – 6,803

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,583

6. Amanda Anisimova – 6,070

7. Jasmine Paolini – 4,232

8. Elina Svitolina – 4,020/,4280/4,630

9. Victoria Mboko – 3,351

10. Mirra Andreeva – 3,066

Coco Gauff was under threat in terms of the No 4 position and the American No 1 status after her third-round retirement, but Jessica Pegula’s quarter-final defeat means the status quo remains with Amanda Anisimova sixth and Jasmine Paolini seventh.

Mirra Andreeva was the defending champion, but her emotional defeat to Katerina Siniakova in the third round will result in a two-place drop to No 10 with Svitolina and Victoria Mboko moving up one spot each.

Svitolina could move as high as No 7 if she wins the title, while Noskova – currently at No 13 – could jump into the top 10 for the first time if she is the last player standing.

Other Indian Wells Open Winners

Quite a few players are projected to move up one spot, including Naomi Osaka (up to No 15), Iva Jovic (No 17), Emma Raducanu (No 23) and you have to move to Alex Eala for the first big jump.

The Filipina started the tournament at No 32, but her run to the fourth round has seen her hit a new milestone in the Live Rankings as she has cracked the top 30 for the first time, moving up four places to No 28.

But you have to go outside the top 50 for the biggest jumper as that honour goes to Talia Gibson after the qualifier reached the quarter-final.

The Australian was at No 112 when she kicked off her campaign in the qualifiers and she has earned 229 points in total that will result in a 45-place jump to a new high of No 67.

The 20-year-old Victoria Kasintseva is up 10 places to a high of No 87 as she reached the round of 64 after also playing in the qualifiers.

Indian Wells Open Droppers

2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys’ recent struggles continue as she lost in the third round and will drop three places to No 18 while Daria Kasatkina is -5 to No 65 after she missed the Indian Wells event due to injury.

Former British No 1 Katie Boulter will also drop five places to No 69 after losing in the second round of qualifying.

But the biggest dropper in the top 100 is Danielle Collins as the American remains sidelined due to health issues and she is -21 in the Live Rankings and the verge of a top 100 exit as she sits at No 99.