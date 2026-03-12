Alex Eala looks on during her match

Alex Eala has shared a 14-word message on social media to reflect on reaching the last 16 at the Indian Wells Open in her debut campaign at the event.

The world No 32’s run at the WTA 1000 tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden ended with a heavy 6-0, 6-2 loss to world No 14 Linda Noskova on Tuesday.

Eala lost serve five times and was unable to break her 21-year-old Czech opponent in a fourth round match that lasted just 55 minutes.

Despite the difficult conclusion, there were plenty of positives for Eala to take from her first experience of Tennis Paradise.

After receiving a bye as a seeded player, Eala overcame world No 52 Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in a hard-fought second round match.

The Filipina star then recorded her fourth win against a top 10 player when world No 4 Coco Gauff was forced to retire in the pair’s third round match — with Eala leading 6-2, 2-0.

In a post on her Instagram account, Eala shared photos from her time in Indian Wells along with a short message.

“Finally found my way to paradise,” wrote the 20-year-old.

“Thank you Indian Wells, see you next year.”

What next for Alex Eala?

Eala will next compete at the Miami Open — where she achieved a sensational breakthrough result last year by reaching the semi-finals as a wildcard.

Following her exit in Indian Wells, Eala looked ahead to her return to Miami and declared that she is “here to stay.”

“I can’t speak for the future and what will actually happen when I arrive in Miami,” Eala said. “Miami last year was a beautiful time for me and it was the start of all of this, but since then I’ve achieved a lot as well.

“I’ve grown a lot and I’ve had so many good matches, so many tough losses, so much experience since then. And that’s helped me build confidence, self-esteem, and I know that I belong here.

“So it doesn’t matter if I win the tournament in Miami or if I lose in the first round, I know I’m here and I’m here to stay.”

