Emma Raducanu has opted against playing in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers as she has signed up for a WTA 500 tournament that will take place at the same time as the team event.

The 2021 US Open winner has not represented Great Britain at the BJK Cup since November 2024 when she steered them to the semi-finals of the Finals in Malaga, Spain, before they were beaten 2-1 by Slovenia.

Despite the absence of Raducanu, GB captain Anne Keothavong again reached the last four in 2025 before they were beaten 2-0 by the United States and they will again have to do without their No 1 player.

Raducanu – the highest-ranked Brit as she sits at No 24 in the WTA Rankings – as well as Katie Boulter are not part of the squad that will take on Australia in a qualifier from April 10-11 in Melbourne.

Sonay Kartal, who is the current British No 2 as she is ranked No 54 – will lead the squad with Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and newcomer Mika Stojsavljevic also part of the travelling party.

“Playing away from home against a strong nation like Australia is going to be tough but we always embrace these weeks together as a team and will be up for the challenge in Melbourne,” Keothavong said.

“We’ve got players with great experience in this competition in our team and it’s an exciting opportunity for Mika to join the senior team for the first time. It’s an iconic sporting venue and we’d really love for all the Brits in Melbourne to come along and cheer us on in April.”

Where Will Raducanu Play?

Raducanu has been confirmed for the Linz Open that will run from April 6-12 in Austria in what will be her second appearance at the tournament.

She made her debut in 2021, just a couple of months after her fairytale run at the US Open, but lost her round of 16 clash against Wang Xinyu with the Chinese qualifier winning in three sets.

Raducanu looks set to be seeded at the WTA 500 event as she is currently the fourth-highest-ranked player in the field with Ekaterina Alexandrova (No 11), Clara Tauson (No 17) and Liudmila Samsonova (No 19) higher than her in the rankings, but a lot can change before the seedings are confirmed.

The 23-year-old, who was knocked out in the third round of this week’s Indian Wells Open, will next be in action at the WTA 1000 Miami Open from March 17-29.

She will then take a short break before heading to Austria for the Linz event.