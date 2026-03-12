Iga Swiatek has named Karolina Muchova her “favourite WTA player to watch” after she dismantled the Czech star at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

The six-time Grand Slam champion delivered a devastating display to claim a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory over world No 13 Muchova in the fourth round at Tennis Paradise.

Swiatek broke in five of Muchova’s seven service games and she did not face a single break point, while she was only taken to 40-40 in one of her own service games.

The 24-year-old Pole now holds a 5-1 head-to-head record against Muchova, with her only loss to the 29-year-old coming in the pair’s first-ever meeting in Prague in 2019. The duo faced off in the 2023 French Open final, with Swiatek prevailing 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Prior to their Indian Wells showdown, Swiatek described Muchova as an “amazing player” and labelled her the “women’s Roger [Federer].”

In her on-court interview after her triumph, Swiatek heaped more praise on Muchova as she said the Czech “might be like the only player I watch.”

“She’s my favourite WTA player to watch, so it’s really nice also to play against her,” said the world No 2.

“Basically, she might be like the only player I watch, so maybe that’s why I also feel how she plays, and we played already many matches against each other, so we know each other.

“Even when I was starting on tour, we kind of had played in Prague 2019, one of the first tournaments we both play well at.

“So, for sure she’s a great player and a great person. So hopefully we’re going to play many more.”

Swiatek also sent a message to Muchova on Instagram after the match.

“Thank you @karolinamuchova it’s always a pleasure to share the court with you,” she wrote.

The Pole added: “On to the next one tomorrow. Quarterfinals, let’s go!”

Has something ‘clicked’ for Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells?

Swiatek is yet to drop a set in Indian Wells, and she was asked in her press conference if she feels something has “clicked” for her at the WTA 1000 event.

“I wouldn’t say it clicked, because there wasn’t one exact moment, but I also played good in Warsaw before coming here,” Swiatek said.

“Obviously when you change conditions from, like, minus-something winter indoors to Indian Wells, your tennis is going to feel that. So first days for sure weren’t super smooth, but I think later on, I came back to being a solid me.

“And, yeah, honestly most of the practices were good, but also, I wasn’t expecting, like, any fireworks, because honestly, it’s just a practice, like you can’t judge from the practice anyway.

“If you’re going to feel amazing on the practice and then suddenly something isn’t going to go as you planned on the match, it feels even worse.

“So I’d rather, like, really take it easy, not have any expectations after practices, and just work as hard as possible, but then be ready for matches anyway.”

Swiatek is chasing her third Indian Wells title, and she will face world No 9 Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

