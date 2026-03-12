Eight players have withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open, which is the second leg of the US Sunshine Double following the ongoing Indian Wells Open.

By Monday, six players had pulled out of the combined ATP/WTA 1000 in Miami across both singles draws, and two men have since joined the withdrawal list.

A total of 17 singles stars withdrew from the Indian Wells Open before the draws were made, while a further two pulled out before their opening matches.

After Indian Wells concludes with the men’s and women’s singles finals on Sunday 15 March, main draw play in Miami will get underway on Tuesday 17 March.

The prestigious tournament, which is staged at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will run until Sunday 29 March.

WTA Miami Open withdrawal list

As things stand, all of the top 32 players in the WTA Rankings — who are projected to be seeded in Miami — will compete in South Florida.

World No 37 Lois Boisson, who has not played since September due to injury, is the highest-ranked woman who has withdrawn from the Miami Open.

Oleksandra Oliynykova and Wang Yafan have also pulled out having been on the original entry list.

Lois Boisson (world No 37) – replaced by Katie Boulter

Oleksandra Oliynykova (world No 73) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

Wang Yafan (world No 355 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

Tennis News

Jack Draper makes ‘struggling with confidence’ comment after Novak Djokovic Indian Wells Open win

Iga Swiatek sends message to ‘favourite player’ Karolina Muchova after beating her at Indian Wells Open

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

ATP Miami Open withdrawal list

Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor and Jaume Munar all ruled themselves out of the Miami Open well before the start of the event having also missed the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells.

Rune and Griekspoor, who are currently ranked 18th and 25th, were projected to be among the seeded players had they competed.

World No 61 Lorenzo Sonego and 261st-ranked Jerry Shang have since taken the number of withdrawals from the men’s singles event to five.

Holger Rune (world No 18) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Tallon Griekspoor (world No 25) – replaced by James Duckworth

Jaume Munar (world No 36) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

Lorenzo Sonego (world No 61) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic

Jerry Shang (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by James Duckworth

Will Novak Djokovic play?

Novak Djokovic‘s campaign in Indian Wells ended with a three-set last 16 loss to Jack Draper on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Serbian’s participation at tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams has been far from certain in the latter stages of his career.

The 24-time major winner played just five of the nine Masters 1000 events in 2025 after competing in just four in each of the previous three seasons.

Djokovic did, though, return to the Miami Open last year after a six-year absence, and he achieved one of the standout results of his campaign as he reached the final, which he lost to Jakub Mensik.

The world No 3 has not confirmed his participation in Miami, but he remains on the entry list and is expected to play.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz asked if he is ‘worried’ about Joao Fonseca and ATP Tour rising stars

