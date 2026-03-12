Karolina Muchova, Sonay Kartal, Belinda Bencic and Katerina Siniakova all exited the Indian Wells Open in the fourth round and Siniakova is the only one set to climb in the rankings after her run.

For the second consecutive year, Muchova’s campaign was ended by Iga Swiatek in the round of 16 as the six-time Grand Slam winner claimed an impressive 6-2, 6-0 win while Kartal retired during her match against Elena Rybakina with the Australian Open champion leading 6-4, 4-3 at the time.

The 12th-seeded Bencic was a quarter-finalist in 2025 and she was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) by Jessica Pegula while Siniakova was another player who retired as she threw in the towel while trailing Elina Svitolina 6-1, 1-1.

World No 44 Siniakova exits on the back of a couple of big upsets as she defeated 27th seeds Leylah Fernandez in the second round and then ended Mirra Andreeva’s title defence in the round of 34.

Kartal, meanwhile, beat 20th seed Emma Navarro and followed it up with a victory over 15th seed and 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys.

Let’s take a look at how their performances will affect their rankings.

WTA Points Earned At Indian Wells

Players earn 120 points for reaching the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament, but they don’t always go home with that tally as they have to defend points from the same period 12 months ago as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system.

Siniakova was defending only 65 points as she lost in the third round last year and the net result is a 55-point boost that has seen her rise two places to No 42.

WTA News

Naomi Osaka reveals how Aryna Sabalenka’s grunting ‘tricked’ her in Indian Wells Open loss

Alex Eala prize money and ranking points earned from Indian Wells Open run

Muchova – who started the tournament at No 13 in the WTA Rankings on the back of winning the Qatar Open in February – had 120 points to defend as she also reached the fourth round a year ago.

It means the Czech won’t earn any points for her run, although on the flip side she won’t drop any points either and is set to remain 13th.

Bencic is one place ahead of Muchova and she reached the quarter-final last year so will drop 95 points as she was defending 215 points. The Swiss, though, has also kept her position in the Live Rankings.

Although Kartal also replicated her 2025 performance, she will drop 20 points as last year she came through qualifying so was defending an extra 20 points. The Brit is down two places to No 54.

Prize Money Earned

All four players earned $105,720 for their run to the fourth round, but of course that total is worth much more for someone like Kartal as her career earnings were”only” $1,899,344 before the tournament got underway.

Siniakova was on $15m with the bulk of her tally coming from her doubles career as she has won 10 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles.

Bencic is a former world No 4 and has also banked $15m while Muchova was on $11m before a ball was hit in Indian Wells.