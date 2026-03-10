Talia Gibson set for stunning rankings rise and she could face Alex Eala next

Talia Gibson’s career has been given a lift-off at this year’s Indian Wells Open, with the Australian qualifier set to be given a handsome reward for her run to the quarter-finals.

Gibson, 21, was ranked at No 112 in the WTA Rankings when she came through qualifying and earned her place in the main draw at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Making it through her two qualifiers was a fine achievement for Gibson and she may not have been ready for what was to come next.

She would have been eyeing up a breakthrough into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings by winning couple of rounds in the main draw, as that kind of rise would secure her a place in the Grand Slam tournaments on the horizon at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Yet she has eclipsed that ambition several times over, with her win against world No 7 Jasmine Paolini firing her into the quarter-finals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career.

Her latest win against Paolini is also set to fire her into the top 60 of the rankings, with the live list confirming she is up to No 67.

“Honestly, just completely speechless,” she said after the match.

“This is becoming even more of a fairy tale for me every single day. I want to say thank you so much to everyone who came out to watch. It was a great atmosphere, so thank you.”

“I think I have a lot of confidence in how I play, and I think, especially after the Aussie summer, I was just able to learn so much, and everything is sort of clicking at the moment.

“I don’t really know how to describe it, I’m not really sure how to answer that, to be honest! I’m just as shocked, but I’m over the moon.”

The most remarkable statistic of her run in Indian Wells may have come in her previous match, as she beat Clara Tauson in three sets, even though the Dane fired down a remarkable 28 aces in her victory.

Now she could have a glorious chance to continue this run and secure a win that would book her a place in the semi-finals.

With Paolini removed from the draw, Gibson will face either Alex Eala or Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals, which represents a glorious chance for all three players to reach the final four of one of the biggest tournaments in women’s tennis.

This is already a massive moment in Talia’s career as her run at Indian Wells will secure her prize money of $193,645.

That is almost as much as she had earned in her entire professional career up to this point, as she collected $232,803 up to this point in her story.

If she can make it through to the semi-finals, she will be guaranteed a prize money haul of $340,190.

