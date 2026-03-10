Alex Eala’s rise up the tennis ladder is continuing with her impressive run at the Indian Wells Open pushing her towards the top 20 of the WTA Rankings for the first time in her career.

Eala made it through to the fourth round in the WTA 1000 tournament for the first time as she got past Coco Gauff after the American was forced to retire due to injury, with Eala now emerging as one of the most popular players in the women’s game.

The hype around the Filapina star started to gather momentum when she reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open last March, beating Iga Swiatek in the last eight of that run.

Now she is building her career at a steady pace, with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski suggesting she could be a huge asset for the women’s game.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast, the 1997 US Open runner-up lavished praise on the 20-year-old who has already built up a huge following in her short time at the top of the game.

More Tennis News

Alex Eala names four fellow WTA players as she reveals her closest friends on tour

Indian Wells Open: Everything Alex Eala said in her press conference after Coco Gauff retirement

“She’s a good leftie, moves exceptionally well and she competes incredibly well,” said Rusedski.

“The movement is there, the firepower is getting better and it’s a gradual build-up in her career.

“I like the way she thinks tactically. She’s very astute out there and for all the pressure and expectation that are on her shoulders, she’s finding a way to push through. Eala is great for the women’s tour.”

Eala spoke about how she deals with pressure after her win over Gauff, as she insisted she can block out the expectations building around her.

“There is no technique that I use specifically,” she said, when asked about dealing with pressure. “I think I have gained certain experience over the years of how to handle these high-pressure situations.

“Of course, it’s taken up a notch when you’re playing big players and when you’re playing on big courts. So it’s a learning experience for me.

“What I try to do is just focus on the next thing. I try not to think of the bigger picture. I focus on what I can control.”

Eala’s popularity has not gone unnoticed by potential sponsors, with big money offers now coming her way.

That will almost certainly inflate if her rise up the rankings continues at its present rate, with her fanbase already making her one of the most high-profile players on the WTA Tour.

READ NEXT: Alex Eala set for cash windfall as sponsors clamour to cash in on her huge popularity