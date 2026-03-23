Arthur Fils rated his demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2026 Miami Open as the best performance of his career and declared that he is “fully back” to his best.

The world No 31 dismantled 51st-ranked Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Sunday night in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Florida.

Fils won 53 of the 77 points played in the match as he broke in six of Tsitsipas’ seven service games and lost only six points on his own serve.

The Frenchman recorded 11 winners to eight unforced errors, while Tsitsipas finished with an abject ratio of four winners to 28 unforced errors.

The 21-year-old now holds a 5-0 record against Tsitsipas, who is a former world No 3 and two-time Grand Slam runner-up.

Fils reached his career-high ranking of world No 14 in April last year, but he played just two matches after the French Open in May due to a serious back injury.

Since returning to the tour in February, Fils has been impressive, having amassed an 11-4 record (73.3%) across tournaments in Montpellier, Rotterdam, Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

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In his on-court interview with Tennis TV after crushing Tsitsipas, Fils was bullish about the level he produced.

“Well, I played a very good match. That was the best match I ever played, I think, in my life,” he said.

“I played some great matches before, but this level was insane, man. I don’t know what to say.

“But I’m very happy with the performance. Hopefully I can keep this level until the end of the week.”

Asked what specifically was so good about his performance, Fils said: “You know what, I would not say my serve, because I didn’t serve that good.

“But I think all the game: the forehand, the backhand, the speed and the movement on the court — I was moving pretty good. So yeah, pretty happy.”

Asked if he would say he is now “fully back” following his injury-enforced absence, Fils replied: “Oh man, I’m fully back. It’s like I never left (smiles). It feels very, very good.”

Fils will play world No 25 Valentin Vacherot in the last 16 in Miami on Tuesday.

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