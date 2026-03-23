Carlos Alcaraz cut a frustrated figure during his third-round match against Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open and he had a lengthy exchange with his team at the start of the second set.

After kicking off the 2026 season with a 17-match winning streak with titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open, Alcaraz has lost his mojo in the last few weeks as he was beaten in straight sets in the semi-final of the Indian Wells Open by Daniil Medvedev.

And that has been followed up by a three-set defeat against Korda in the second leg of the ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double in Florida.

World No 36 Korda broke in game eight of the first set and then served it out the next game before going a break up in game three to take a 2-1 advantage.

The American came out to serve for the match at 5-4, but Alcaraz broke back and, after a steady hold, broke again to take the match to a decider before Korda’s single break in game seven set up the 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

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But Alcaraz was ready to throw in the towel at the start of the second set as he went over to his bench and told his coach Samuel Lopez: “It’s just to make it look better, a 6-3, 6-4 or 6-3, 7-5, something like that. I can’t do any more, I can’t do any more.”

The team tried to motivate him by insisting: “Come on, go all the way.”

But the world No 1 hit back by repeatedly saying: “I can’t take it anymore, I want to go home now, man. I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it anymore.”

Alcaraz, of course, will now go home after his exit from the tournament and he will get an extended break with his next tournament set to be on the clay in Monte Carlo with the Masters 1000 tournament getting underway on 6 April.

But he will once again be under pressure in Monte Carlo as he won the tournament last year so he will defend 1,000 ranking points.

During his post-match press conference, Alcaraz said: “Right now I’m thinking about taking a few days off, resetting my body and mind. I’m going home to be with my family and friends.

“I know that from now on the players are going to play at their best to try and beat me. They have more to gain than to lose against me, and they play without pressure. It’s something I have to accept.”