Carlos Alcaraz has commented on his shock exit at the 2026 Miami Open and looked ahead to the clay season in a message shared on social media.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was upset 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 by world No 36 Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Alcaraz had started his campaign in Miami — where he was chasing his second title — with a strong 6-4, 6-4 victory over 39th-ranked Joao Fonseca.

The world No 1’s defeat to Korda was his second loss in his last three matches following a 6-3, 7-6(3) semi-final defeat to Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells earlier this month.

The day after his exit in Miami, Alcaraz took to X/Twitter and Instagram to write: “Yesterday it wasn’t to be, but we’ll try again next year!

“Now it’s time to recharge batteries and prepare for the clay swing!”

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In his press conference after his defeat to Korda, Alcaraz was full of praise for the 25-year-old American’s performance.

“Sebi was incredible today. He played a magnificent match,” said Alcaraz.

“There were many tense moments that I wasn’t able to take advantage of, and I think he was better in those points. I’d say that was the key to the match. Congratulations to him. He deserves it.”

The 22-year-old Spaniard also expressed his wish to spend some time at home before the start of the clay-court season.

“Probably I’m going to go back home, which I’m just looking forward to, stay chilling with my family, with my friends,” he said.

“A couple of days. I don’t know how much they, my team, are going to allow me to have rest and days off. And all of a sudden you just go back on track, go back on the court.

“The clay season is around the corner and I have really good tournaments that I’m excited about playing there.

“My mind right now is to take some days off, reset my mind, reset batteries and be ready and in a good state for the clay season.”

Alcaraz is next set to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters, which will begin on April 5. He is the reigning champion at the ATP 1000 event.

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