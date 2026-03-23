Alex Eala’s Miami Open campaign could not have ended in more brutal fashion on Monday, with the 31st seed handed a heavy defeat by Karolina Muchova at the WTA 1000 event.

Eala had impressed in the early stages of her campaign, starting with a battling three-set win over the experienced Laura Siegemund in the second round.

That was then followed by a straight-sets win over Magda Linette in round three, with the Filipina looking to recapture the magic from her breakout semi-final run at this event back in 2025.

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However, the Filipina’s run came to a sudden halt in the fourth round, with 13th seed and Qatar Open champion Muchova sealing an emphatic 6-0, 6-2 triumph to reach the last eight.

What prize money will Eala take home?

Significant prize money is on offer at the Miami Open in 2026, with the men’s and women’s singles champions both set to take home an impressive $1,151,380 for their respective triumphs.

By entering the tournament in the second round, Eala guaranteed herself at least $36,110 in winnings from the event, and this increased to $61,865 by reaching the third round.

By progressing to the fourth round and ultimately exiting the WTA 1000 event at that stage, Eala will take home $105,720 in prize money from the tournament.

In 2025, she had earned $332,160 for reaching the semi-final.

What ranking points will Eala earn?

Like all WTA 1000 tournaments, 1,000 points are on offer for this year’s women’s singles champion in Miami.

Eala had earned a significant 390 ranking points for her run to the semi-final twelve months ago, though she has fallen noticeably short of earning those points in 2026.

The Filipina was assured of 10 ranking points for entering the tournament and then guaranteed herself 65 ranking points by reaching round three in Miami.

However, by reaching the fourth round and ultimately tasting defeat to Muchova, the 20-year-old will take home just 120 points from the WTA 1000 event this year.

How will Eala’s ranking be affected?

As a result of Monday’s fourth-round exit, Eala will drop 270 ranking points, and is projected to drop from 1,525 points to 1,255 points when the WTA Rankings officially update next Monday.

And, as a result, the 20-year-old is set for a significant rankings drop next week.

As per the WTA Live Rankings, Eala is currently projected to fall 16 places to world No 45 in the WTA Rankings when they update next week.

The Filipina’s official ranking next week is yet to be confirmed, with action still ongoing in Miami, though she is guaranteed to be outside the top 40.

Eala is set to return to action at the WTA 500 Linz Open in early April, with the Filipina starting her clay-court season at the tournament.

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