Alex Eala started her campaign at the 2026 Miami Open with a marathon victory over Laura Siegemund during which both players made complaints to the umpire.

The world No 29 prevailed 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3 against 53rd-ranked Siegemund in a match that lasted three hours and 20 minutes on Stadium Court at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Eala lost a gruelling opening set on a tiebreak after leading 3-0 and having four set points, but she broke her 38-year-old German opponent twice in both the second and third sets as she fought her way to the finish line.

When Eala was serving at 2-1 in the second set, Siegemund walked to the back of the court after the 20-year-old Filipina mis-placed a ball toss. Siegemund then seemed to complain to the chair umpire, but her comments were not picked up by microphones.

Eala responded by approaching the umpire and making her feelings known about Siegemund “delaying” between points — something the German has often been accused of.

Eala: “Can you watch her time? Because many times she’s delaying.”

Umpire: “The time has been watched and she knows. And you as well, you need to be careful of the clock.”

Eala: “I was about to serve.”

Umpire: “Yes, you had six seconds left, that’s what I explained to her, but both of you need to have a look at the clock.”

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Eala: “Yeah, but she stopped the point. I was about to serve and she turned around.”

Umpire: “I know, I understand. That’s fine.”

Eala: “Just wanted you to know — this time I was about to serve.”

Umpire: “I know I know. It’s okay. No problem.”

After this exchange, Siegemund said: “It’s not about the time, it’s about the focus.”

How does Eala’s win impact her ranking?

Eala climbed to a new career-high ranking of world No 29 after reaching the last 16 in Indian Wells.

However, she started the Miami Open at 51st in the Live WTA Rankings on 1,145 points after the 380 points she earned for reaching the semi-finals at last year’s edition of the WTA 1000 event were deducted.

Losing to Siegemund in the first round in Miami would, therefore, have seen Eala fall 22 places in the Live Rankings, but she has avoided dropping out of the top 50.

Following her win, Eala has moved to 47th in the Live Rankings on 1,200 points. She will face either world No 3 Iga Swiatek or 50th-ranked Magda Linette in the third round.

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