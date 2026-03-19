Jack Draper has explained how he feels Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are forcing other ATP players to make changes to their game styles.

The British star was speaking ahead of his appearance at the 2026 Miami Open, where he will look to build on his strong showing in Indian Wells.

Draper made his comeback after almost six months out with a bone injury by beating Viktor Durasovic in Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie with Norway at the start of February.

The 24-year-old then reached the second round at the Dubai Championships before his run to the quarter-finals in Indian Wells.

The former world No 4 fell to 26th in the ATP Rankings this week after dropping points from winning Indian Wells last year.

In a pre-tournament interview in Miami, Draper was asked about Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and other players adopting a more aggressive approach.

“Well look, I think they know with what Alcaraz and Sinner are doing, and the way they’ve been playing at the top of the game for a while now — there comes a point where you have to change and you have no choice,” said Draper.

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“For top players like Daniil [Medvedev], like [Alexander] Zverev, they’re probably sick and tired of losing in the later rounds of tournaments to guys who are playing in such an aggressive way, and they’re really going out to win.

“And that’s the way tennis is now — you’ve got to play to win, instead of letting the winning happen. That’s what I’d say.

“So I think it’s really good that players are making changes; it shows that there’s hunger out there to want to improve and there’s going to be a lot of competition at the top of the game.”

Asked about his hunger to perform in Miami, Draper said: “Definitely, it’s a huge event. I’ve been watching Miami since I was a boy.

“I’ve never quite performed the way I’ve wanted to here, so it’s been a tournament that I’ve wanted to come back to and give my all. Hopefully, do better than the previous years and let’s see where I go.”

Draper will face either Reilly Opelka or Nuno Borges in his opening match in Miami.

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