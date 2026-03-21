Alexandra Eala believes that the approach of knowing her ‘truth’ keeps her grounded amidst rapidly growing fame and on-court expectations, attributing the mindset to her familial upbringing.

The Filipina is just 20 years old, but has become one of the most talked-about players on the WTA tour, frequently drawing crowds wherever she walks on tournament grounds.

At last year’s Miami Open, she stunned four seeded players – including the world No 2 Iga Swiatek – to reach the last four.

Ultimately, she fell to American Jessica Pegula in a tight three-set match, but broke into the world’s top 75 (rising 65 places).

Currently, Eala sits as the world No 29, which is a ranking that allows her – if maintained – to be seeded at the four Grand Slams.

“Opinions or expectations can change. That is not in your control,” remarked 20-year-old star during an interview with the WTA website.

“What I know are facts and truths, and the truth is that I’ve been working really hard.

“And I know I’ve been taking the right steps and approaching it in the right way in terms of what I need to do on court. So that gives me more calm.

“And fortunately, I’ve been doing well between last year’s Miami and this year’s Miami, so I’m in a position where this tournament is not all or nothing. You know what I mean?

“Not everything’s on the line. But in regard to how I approach expectations and external noise, it’s that I know my truth.”

Eala made a successful start to her 2026 Miami Open campaign, where she is defending 390 ranking points, by defeating world No 53 Laura Siegemund 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3.

Whilst many were anticipating a Swiatek-Eala clash in the third round, the former world No 1 fell to fellow Pole Magda Linette in a patchy last-64 match.

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“Well of course some of it is attributed to my family, the values that they’ve instilled in me,” the world No 29 replied, when asked how she is able to handle the growing fame that comes with increasingly positive results.

“But I don’t really know where it comes from. It’s just the emotional intelligence to be aware of what I’m going through, and to figure out what mindset is going to help me.

“There are so many different paths you can choose in terms of how to think. So which one will really benefit me? Because in the end, you want to benefit yourself.

“You don’t want to fight yourself, right?

“I lay out the options, or the perspectives, on how to look at different things – ‘will this make me feel good?’ No. ‘Will this make me feel good?’ No.

“Feeling bad is inevitable, but there are ways that can be lessened.”

Not only does Eala’s age make her on-court results surprising, but her playing style is one that goes against the grain of the current WTA tour.

Instead of relying on pure power, she effectively utilises timing, anticipation, and intelligent shot selection to build pressure, unafraid to change direction.

“You could argue that everything I do is to prepare myself for those [power] players,” she analysed.

“I do a lot, but I do it to prepare for all different types of players. I would agree with you that we are in an era of strong-hitting players. I’m in the process of still getting stronger, right?

“Still being more powerful. But I think I have different, other strengths as well, not just power. Different layers to my game.”

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