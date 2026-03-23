Victoria Mboko and Mirra Andreeva’s rivalry has started to blossom in 2026, though once again it was the Canadian who triumphed in their latest showdown at the Miami Open.

The pair — who are playing doubles together in Miami this week — met in the Adelaide International final in January, won by Andreeva, before Mboko earned revenge with victory when they did battle at the Qatar Open in February.

It was the Canadian who prevailed when the two met for the third time this season on Monday afternoon, with Mboko handing her Russian rival a final-set bagel in a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-0 victory to reach the quarter-final of the Miami Open for the first time.

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“Honestly, I think it was just the belief at the end,” said Mboko, speaking to Sky Sports.

“I think I could tell at the end, especially in the third set, we were both really tired. I think it was just a matter of some different points that could really have changed the match around, and carry some momentum for me.

“I tried really my hardest to try to convert as much as I possibly could, I think that’s just what helped me at the end of the day.”

Mboko’s run to the quarter-final follows on from her run to the last eight of Indian Wells a fortnight ago, and she is now the youngest woman to reach the quarter-final at both ‘Sunshine Double’ events since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Now, with her place in the last eight secured, the 19-year-old could be eyeing up the chance to achieve a further career breakthrough at the event.

How Mboko can achieve WTA Rankings rise

Mboko currently sits at a career-high of ninth in the WTA Rankings, and remains at ninth in the Live WTA Rankings following her victory over Andreeva on Monday.

However, with both world No 7 Jasmine Paolini and world No 8 Elina Svitolina out of the tournament, exiting in the third round, the Canadian now has the opportunity to seal yet another career-high ranking this week.

The 19-year-old provisionally holds 3,531 points in the Live WTA Rankings, up 180 points from her official tally of 3,351 points.

Mboko has earned 215 points for reaching the quarter-final of the WTA 1000 event, while she only had 35 points to defend from reaching round two in 2025.

In the Live WTA Rankings, Svitolina is projected to drop 55 points to 3,965 points, while Paolini is set to drop 325 points to sit on 3,907 points next week.

Should Mboko win her quarter-final against 13th seed Karolina Muchova and reach the semi-final this week, she would hold 3,706 points, which would not be enough to overtake either Paolini or Svitolina.

However, should the Canadian progress any further, she would have done enough to overtake both women — and reach a new high of world No 7 in the WTA Rankings.

Mboko’s quarter-final against Muchova will be a rematch of the Qatar Open final won by the Czech back in February, and the 13th seed has again been in impressive form this week.

However, conditions in Miami have so far been well-suited to Mboko’s game, making this last-eight showdown tough to call.

Victoria Mboko’s projected Miami Open ranking points

Champion: 4,316

Finalist: 3,966

Semi-final: 3,706

Quarter-final: 3,531

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