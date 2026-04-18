Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Linda Noskova and Leylah Fernandez all exited the Stuttgart Open at the quarter-final stage and they all missed out on picking up a decent amount of ranking points.

Reigning French Open champion Gauff started her match against Karolina Muchova as the hot favourite as she had a 6-0 lead in their head-to-head rivalry, but the seventh-seeded Czech came away with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win.

“It was our first meeting on clay. We’ve never played before,” Muchova said. “But I think she’s an unbelievable player on clay, like, I feel her last-year clay season, Roland Garros champion, just incredible mover. So I just knew that I have to play really well to get a chance to win.

“I just tried to play my game, as well. As I mentioned, I tried to slice it up, break her rhythm, and yeah, it was working today.”

Rising star Andreeva won her second match in a row against six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek as the 18-year-old world No 9 defeated the Pole 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 6-3 to take a 2-1 lead in their H2H.

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“I think, you know, there were moments where I felt like I was playing better, for sure, than other moments where I dropped the level,” Swiatek said. “She played better for a while, so I think these parts of the match that I played well, I felt like, you know, full control over what’s going on.

“So this is something positive. You just need to keep that towards the end of the match.

“I think the baseline game was, you know, it made sense. I felt like I kind of knew what I was doing, and this is something positive, because honestly, for, you know, previous matches, it wasn’t always like that.

“I think I returned the first serve of her pretty well, looking at the speed and everything. So these are the positives.”

Andreeva will face top-seed Elena Rybakina in the semi-final after the Australian Open champion beat Fernandez 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in a match that lasted three hours.

The other semi-final will see Muchova up against Elina Svitolina after the Ukrainian beat Noskova 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

The WTA uses a rolling, 52-week cumulative system for the WTA Rankings and it means players have to defend their points from the corresponding period 12 months ago as they drop off at the start of the event.

Noskova and Fernandez managed to move up with their runs to the last eight, which is worth 108 points, but there is a bit of good news for Gauff and Swiatek as they didn’t drop any points.

Czech Noskova started the tournament at No 14 in the rankings, but she will move up one spot after adding 48 points to her total.

Former world No 13 Fernandez will also climb one place to No 24 as she also picked up 48 points once her points from last year dropped off.

Gauff and Swiatek will remain at No 3 and No 4 in the rankings, respectively, as they equalled their performances from 12 months ago, as they also lost in the quarter-finals in 2025.

It was a missed opportunity for Swiatek as she had a chance to overtake Gauff – who is well adrift of Rybakina in second place – by reaching the semi-finals.

Prize Money Earned In Stuttgart

Players who lose in the quarter-final receive a cheque of €30,495 ($35,566).

Gauff had earned $1,928,430 so far in 2026 before the start of the Stuttgart Open, Swiatek was on $1,261,285, Noskova had $660,289 in the bank and Fernandez had accumulated $349,761.