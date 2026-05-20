The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season, is just days away and we have all the information you need ahead of the clay-court major at Roland Garros.

When does the 2026 French Open take place?

This year marks the 125th edition of the French Open, although it has only been a Grand Slam event since 1925, making this year’s tournament the 96th time as a major.

The main draw will get underway on Sunday, 24 May at Stade Roland Garros in Paris with the women’s final set for Saturday, 6 June while the men’s showpiece match will be staged on Sunday, 7 June.

When is the draw for the second major of the year?

The singles main draw ceremony is set for 14:00 local time (13:00 BST) on Thursday, 21 May in Paris and it will be aired on the Roland Garros YouTube channel with 128 players going into the women’s draw and 128 men entering the men’s draw.

What about the daily schedule for this year’s French Open?

Play gets underway at 11:00 local time (10:00 BST) on all courts except for the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier as the action starts at 12:00 (11:00 BST).

Court Philippe-Chatrier will also host a late match every day from the opening Sunday until the second Wednesday with the clash only decided the day before when the order of play is revealed. The match will not start before 20:15 (19:15) local time.

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The women’s singles final will take place on the final 6 June at 15:00 (14:00 BST) and the men’s final will be staged 24 hours later.

Who won the singles titles at Roland Garros a year ago?

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his crown as he defeated Jannik Sinner in five sets, saving three match points en route to winning 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) in five hours and 29 minutes.

A new name was added to the women’s title list as Coco Gauff came back from a poor start to beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4 to lift her second Grand Slam trophy.

Who are the top 10 seeds for both events?

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will headline the men’s draw, but there will be no Alcaraz at Roland Garros this year as the defending champion is out with a wrist injury. Alexander Zverev is bumped up to second.

He is followed by Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik and Flavio Cobolli.

It is a full house on the women’s side as none of the top women has withdrawn with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka the first name on the drawsheet.

The Belarusian is followed by Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova.

Any noteworthy wildcards?

Crowd favourite Gael Monfils will compete at Roland Garros for the final time in his career and, having slipped to outside the top 200 in the ATP Rankings, the Frenchman has been awarded a wildcard for this year’s tournament.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, who will also retire at the end of this year, was also on the wildcard list, but he has since moved up to the main draw thanks to his ranking.

The 17-year-old Moise Kouame, who made history when he became the youngest player since Rafael Nadal in 2003 to win an ATP Masters 1000 match with the milestone coming at the Miami Open, will make his debut at his home Grand Slam as he has also received a wildcard along with 20-year-old compatriot Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

Who will miss the clay-court Grand Slam this year?

Organisers have suffered a couple of big blows on the men’s side as Carlos Alcaraz won’t defend his title, while Holger Rune, Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti are also missing from the draw.

Which TV channels will broadcast the clay-court Grand Slam?

France TV is the host broadcaster and Prime Video will also stream the event in France while most of mainland Europe will receive their feed from Eurosport. Austria (Servus TV), Belgium (RTBF) and Switzerland (SRG SSR) have their own channels.

TNT Sports, Max and Tru TV will broadcast the French Open in the United States and RDS and TSN have the rights for Canada.

Latin America and Brazil are covered by ESPN, North-Africa and the Middle-East will view the tournament via BeinSport, Sub-Saharan Africa will receive the feed from SuperSport and Canal+.

BeinSport covers Asia, China has CMG and SSPORTS, Japan has WOWOW, India has Sony, New Zealand has Sky and Australia has Channel 9 and Stan Sports.