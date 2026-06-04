Aryna Sabalenka’s defeat to Diana Shnaider prompts calls for radical Roland Garros rule change

Aryna Sabalenka’s defeat to Diana Shnaider was one of the shocks of Roland Garros so far, as the World No. 1 capitulated in the wind against the Russian star.

Sabalenka took a 6-3, 4-1 lead against Shnaider, but a stunning comeback saw her lose 10 games in a row as she was bagelled in a deciding set.

The World No. 1 struggled to deal with windy conditions on Philippe-Chatrier, but it was perhaps her mental fragility that was her real undoing.

Sabalenka complained about the lack of roof closure at Roland Garros following her match as wind speeds hit 35 miles per hour during her defeat.

To compound Sabalenka’s misery, the roof was eventually closed during Flavio Cobolli’s four set victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the following match.

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Speaking on Nothing Major, Sam Querrey believes Sabalenka’s call for the roof to be closed was right and Roland Garros should have made that decision.

“Having said that, I wish when the weather was windy and cold, just close the roof,” said the former American pro, citing quality issues for the fans.

“15,000 fans in there have paid money to watch your sport,” continued Querrey. “Make sure they are comfortable too! Close the roof!”

Querrey’s co-host, Steve Johnson, was in agreement and believes Sabalenka has every right to feel hard done by by the Roland Garros organisers.

He explained: “I get it – it’s an outdoor tournament, and you are supposed to play in the elements, but from a standpoint of playing, it’s so much better indoors.”

Those views echo what John McEnroe stated, as he called for the Roland Garros roof to be closed during the first set between Auger-Aliassime and Cobolli.

Roland Garros has been hit with extreme weather at this year’s Grand Slam and it has ultimately been the undoing of many of the top players.

While Sabalenka’s time in the competition came to an end in heavy winds, Jannik Sinner’s campaign came to an end during the first week’s intense heat.

The Italian was essentially melted in the sun as fatigue set in while he, like Sabalenka, was in the ascendency.

Sinner was two sets and two breaks up against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, but exhaustion allowed the Argentine to complete an unlikely comeback.

With two very different extremes in weather over the last two weeks, it’s yet another reminder of just how difficult it is to claim a major tournament these days.

Eight unlikely players have managed the weather better than some of the very best and Roland Garros will claim a brand-new champion on both the men’s and women’s draw.