Felix Auger-Aliassime says if he’s more nervous at Roland Garros after Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner’s defeats

Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his winning streak at Roland Garros by defeating Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets.

The Canadian is one of the favourites to win the tournament following the high-profile exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, and he now finds himself in the quarter-finals of the event.

Auger-Aliassime will play Flavio Cobolli in the last eight for a place in the semi-finals, which would be just the third of the Canadian’s career.

Despite his favourite tag at the Grand Slam, Auger-Aliassime says he is no longer nervous at this stage of the tournament, having recovered from the shock of several high-profile exits.

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“I think we’ve already gotten used to it, at least from my side. I think there were one or two days in a row of a lot of activity, like when Sinner lost, when Djokovic lost, there was a lot of commotion,” said the Canadian.

“But that was last week. Then, as the days go by, you get used to it. Today I didn’t feel any nerves. I don’t know if this should generate them, but I didn’t feel anything different.”

Auger-Aliassime also looked ahead to his match with Cobolli, which will be their third meeting of their careers.

“Playing against Cobolli in quarters is something usual since he’s the tenth seed, so, in a way, it’s a normal matchup. And of course, not having Sinner, for example, in the semifinals is another opportunity, but you have to be there. So, I have to focus on the next match and then try to reach the semis.”

The Canadian has every right to be wary of Cobolli’s talents, however, as he is yet to beat the Italian in their previous two meetings.

Cobolli beat Auger-Aliassime in Acapulco and the Canadian Open in 2024 to gain a 100% record against the current World No. 4.

However, Auger-Aliassime has far more experience at the latter stages of Grand Slams than Cobolli has managed so far in his blossoming career.

Their quarter-final will be just Cobolli’s second quarter-final appearance of a major, after he reached the last eight of Wimbledon last year.

He was beaten in four sets by Djokovic at SW19, but he will be hoping for far better against Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has reached the quarter-final stages of every Grand Slam at least once, and he already has two semi-finals under his belt.

Those final four appearances both came at the US Open, in 2021 and 2025. He was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the former and Sinner in the latter.

Auger-Aliassime and Cobolli’s clash in the Roland Garros quarter-finals will be the third match on Philippe-Chatrier on June 3rd’s order of play.