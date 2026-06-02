Marta Kostyuk started playing tennis to be close to her mother and nearly two decades later the two are still spending a lot of time together as her mother is a coach.

The Ukrainian is in the form of her life on the WTA Tour as she has won two consecutive titles, including her maiden WTA 1000 trophy at the Madrid Open, and has broken into the top 15 of the WTA Rankings for the first time.

Kostyuk is certainly living up to her potential and her mother, former tennis player Talina Beiko, and father, Oleg Kostyuk, have certainly laid some solid foundations for her to achieve her dreams.

The young Marta started playing tennis at the age of five and she admitted in previous interviews that she simply wanted to be around her mother, stating: “My mom was always working a lot as a coach, and the first time I went to the courts to train.

“I just understood that if I started doing tennis, I’d get to spend more time with my mom. So that was kind of my motivation – if I played tennis, I’d be around her more often.”

Now 23, she finds herself in the quarter-final of the French Open, having won 16 matches in a row on clay while she is on course to break into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings in the coming months.

And guess what? She now gets to spend a lot of time with her mother as Talina is still her coach.

Who are Marta Kostyuk’s parents Talina Beiko and Oleg Kostyuk?

Marta Kostyuk was born on 28 June 2002 to Oleh Kostyuk and Talina Beiko in Kyiv in the Ukraine. She has two older sisters, Mariya Kostyuk, who played at Chicago State University and Southeast Missouri State University, and Zoryana Kostyuk.

Oleg has a tennis background as he was employed as the technical director for Kyiv’s Antey Cup junior tennis tournament and it paved the way for his daughters to practice at the Antey Tennis Club in the Ukrainian capital.

Marta Kostyuk News

Marta Kostyuk is bucking a major WTA trend – Anne Keothavong explains why

Marta Kostyuk needs to erase the major factor holding her back after breakthrough win

And while father Oleg gave her early exposure to the administrative side of tennis, mother Talina gave her a taste of life as a tennis player as she played professional tennis.

Talina peaked at No 391 in the WTA Rankings in the mid-90s, winning two ITF titles in 1994, and represented Ukraine at the Fed Cup (Billie Jean King Cup).

Beiko started coaching Marta when her daughter was just five and Marta – who turned professional in 2016 – would follow in her footsteps as she won three ITF titles from 2017 until 2020.

She also had success at Grand Slam junior level as she won the 2017 Australian Open girls’ singles trophy and then teamed up with Olga Danilovic to win the US Open girls’ doubles title later in the year.

But her breakthrough at the top level came in 2023 when she won her maiden title, the ATX Open in Texas, and broke into the top 50 of the WTA Rankings for the first time.

Kostyuk reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open the following year and finished runner-up at two events while she also cracked the top 20 for the first time.

After coming up short in the Brisbane International final at the start of 2026, the Ukrainian finally won her second title at the Open de Rouen at the start of April and followed it up with the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open.

She carried that form over to Roland Garros where she reached the quarter-final for the first time in her career.

And her mother Talina has been by her side for her incredible journey in 2026 as she is still coaching her daughter alongside Sandra Zaniewska.

While Marta had her husband live in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Talina and Oleg still reside in Ukraine and their home came close to being destroyed recently as a missile destroyed a building 100 metres away.

During a post-match interview, Marta made an emotional speech, saying: “I’ve been crying part of the morning. I don’t wanna talk about myself today. I’m very pleased to be in the second round, but all of my thoughts and all my heart goes to the people of Ukraine today.”