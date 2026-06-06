The curtain will come down on the women’s draw at the 2026 French Open on Saturday when Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska face each other on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The two have enjoyed different paths to the showpiece match as Andreeva – who has long been tipped to become a Grand Slam winner – had a straightforward path, dropping only one set.

The 19-year-old – who reached the semi-final as a 17-year-old on her debut two years ago – is now just one step away from achieving her number one goal in life.

“I never actually thought that I’d be able to win, ​I don’t know, big tournaments, or be in a Grand Slam final. It was ​just all my dreams, everything that I have been dreaming of,” Andreeva said.

“I would say that this is, I don’t know how other players think about it, but ​for me personally it’s like the number one goal in my life. The most important thing. ​I wouldn’t think I would be very close to that.

“But now I am, so I’m very excited, very happy about it. But at that time, I wouldn’t think that it would happen.”

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Chwalinska has had an extraordinary run in Paris as she started her tournament in the qualifiers before taking out some big names, including Zheng Qinwen, Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari en route to the quarter-final.

The 24-year-old continued her merry way by beating 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya and 25th seed Diana Shnaider to become only the second qualifier after Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open to reach a Grand Slam final.

“I didn’t have many experiences, many opportunities before to play against such great players and high-ranked players,” Chwalinska said. “So it’s actually the first time that I have this opportunity. I’m happy that I’m taking it.

“I know that my ranking will allow me to play more in the, like, at the highest-ranked tournaments. Yeah, I guess we’ll see how I will continue. For now, I’m just trying to focus on just one more match.”

What Time Is The Match And What About The Weather?

The first-ever WTA meeting between Andreeva – who has spent 8h14m on court over the past two weeks – and Chwalinska (15h44m) is scheduled to get underway at 15:00 in Paris (14:00 BST).

After the heatwaves of the first week and a bit at Roland Garros, cooler temperatures are once again expected, ranging between 17 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius between 1pm and 7pm.

There is a chance of showers in Paris between 2pm and 4pm, so the match could well be played under a closed roof.

What Is At Stake?

Besides the shiny Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy, the winner of this year’s French Open will receive a cheque of $3,272,137 (€2,800,000/£2,416,908) while the runner-up will go home with $1,636,068 (€1,400,000/£1,208,454).

Andreeva, who started the tournament at No 8 in the WTA Rankings, has climbed two spots with her run to the final and she will stay at No 6 even if she wins the title.

Chwalinska was at No 114 before setting foot in Paris and she has already surged an astonishing 93 places to No 21 with her appearance in the final. The Pole will jump to No 16 if she is the last player standing in Paris.