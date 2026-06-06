Jannik Sinner missed an opportunity to open an almost unassailable lead in the rankings over the chasing pack for the remainder of the year while Alexander Zverev has a chance to put pressure on Carlos Alcaraz.

Having won five ATP Masters 1000 titles in a row this year, Sinner had opened a lead of nearly 3,000 points over Carlos Alcaraz and, with the Spaniard unable to defend his title at Roland Garros, the Italian was the clear favourite in Paris.

Sinner finished runner-up to Alcaraz 12 months ago and a title run this year would have seen him extend his lead over his great rival more than 5,000, but the four-time Grand Slam winner was stunned in the round of 64 as he suffered an extraordinary collapse against Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

With Zverev going on to reach the final, the German has managed to chip away at second-placed Alcaraz’s points advantage over him and a title run will give him a real chance of overtaking the seven-time Grand Slam winner – who will miss the grass-court season due to his wrist injury – in the coming months.

ATP Top 10 before French Open (25 May)

1. Jannik Sinner – 14,750

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 11,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,705

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,460

5. Ben Shelton – 4,070

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,050

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,855

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760

9. Taylor Fritz – 3,720

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,320

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic’s third-round defeat to Joao Fonseca opened the way for Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure a new career-high No 4 in the rankings and he, indeed, made it stick with his run to the quarter-final.

Djokovic had 800 points to defend from his 2025 semi-final appearance and he ended up dropping 700 points, resulting in a three-place drop to No 7.

There is a new entrant in the top 10 with French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli making his debut at No 10 after jumping four places with his run to the final. The Italian will move as high as No 5 if he stuns Zverev in the final on Sunday.

Live ATP Rankings Top 10 before French Open final (6 June)

1. Jannik Sinner – 13,500

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 9,910

3. Alexander Zverev – 6,605/7,305

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,440 (+2)

5. Ben Shelton – 3,920

6. Alex de Minaur – 3,905 (+1)

7. Novak Djokovic – 3,760 (-3)

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760

9. Taylor Fritz – 3,720

10. Flavio Cobolli – 3,540/4,240 (+4)

Other Big Winners

Jakub Mensik reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final before losing against Zverev and the Czech is +11 to No 16 – four places below his career high.

Teenagers Rafael Jodar and Fonseca had outstanding tournaments as they both reached the last eight before the former lost against Mensik while Fonseca’s campaign was ended by Mensik.

Jodar was ranked No 671 at the same stage last year, but he started the French Open at No 29 on the back of some incredible runs in Madrid and Rome. He is set to jump another seven places to a new high of No 23 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Fonseca, meanwhile, is up five places to No 25.

But the biggest surge in the Live ATP Rankings belongs to Matteo Arnaldi following his run to the semi-final. The Italian’s tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion as he was forced to withdraw from his match against Cobolli due to illness, but he is +70 to No 34.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo – the man who produced an incredible comeback against Sinner as he was 3-6, 2-6, 3-5 down before winning 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 and he is rewarded with an 11-place jump to No 45, nine places up on his career-high.

Former world No 6 Matteo Berrettini also had an unfortunate end to the French Open as he retired injured from his quarter-final, but he is +57 to No 48.

Other winners in the top 100 include Raphael Collignon (+11 to No 51), Thiago Agustin Tirante (+8 to No 52), Martin Landaluce (+12 to No 57), Zachary Svajda (+24 to No 61), Pablo Carreno Busta (+19 to No 70, Jesper de Jong (+24 to No 82), Francisco Comesana (+88 to No 88) and Jaime Faria (+23 to No 92).

But of course, the biggest rankings jump outside the top 100 came from wildcard Moise Kouame as the French teenager surged 102 places in the Live Rankings to No 216 after reaching the third round of his Grand Slam main draw debut.

The Big Losers

Lorenzo Musetti was a semi-finalist in 2025, but the Italian was unable to compete this year due to injury and he has dropped seven places to No 18 while Tommy Paul is also down seven to No 28.

Sebastian Korda was another player who didn’t feature in Paris in 2026 and the American is -12 to No 59 while Holger Rune – who is still recovering from a torn Achilles – is -19 to No 63.

American Ethan Quinn is -17 to No 67, one place ahead of Hamad Medjedovic (-10), Jenson Brooksby also dropped 10 places and now sits at No 73.

Daniel Altmaier is -27 to No 84, Alexei Popyrin -28 to No 89 while Jack Draper has crashed out of the top 100 after he was unable to play due to a knee injury. The Brit has slipped 37 places to No 112.