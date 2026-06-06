Alexander Zverev has been praised for his muted celebrations after advancing to the French Open final.

Ever since Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were knocked out in the first week of this year’s Roland Garros, Zverev has been the heavy favourite to win this title.

Despite being under immense pressure to finally break his Grand Slam duck, the 29-year-old kept his cool to beat Jakub Mensik in four sets on Friday.

The 6ft 6in player is through to his fourth major final, where he will face 10th seed Flavio Cobolli after the Italian went through following Matteo Arnaldi’s withdrawal.

Shortly after his victory, he said on Court Philippe Chatrier, “Amazing the way he [Mensik] has played these last two weeks. He beat so many unbelievable players, and I knew it was going to be the toughest challenge I had so far. I managed, I won and I am happy.”

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The German was in a light-hearted mood following his win but ultimately, his celebrations were understated. Zverev clearly knows the biggest test is yet to come and Andy Roddick was a big fan of that.

Roddick said on the latest episode of Served, “I think one of my favourite things about the match. When Zverev won… no relief. One goal. Fist pump, barely a smile, a racket thing at the end but like business, ‘I know what I am here to do’.

“There is exactly one acceptable result for me. We’ve been saying it, he acted like it. It wasn’t like, ‘I can’t believe it’. He was like, ‘No, I can believe it and I’m here to do work’.

“Listen, Zverev is the favourite. He’s been the favourite since those guys (Djokovic and Sinner) have been out. I think he’s handled it really well. I love, I love his lack of celebration when he won that match. Like, let’s go.”

Former world No 4 Jimmy Arias echoed Roddick’s sentiments but went even further. He suggested that Zverev was “slightly bored” off the back of his last four victory and all he cares about is winning the final on Sunday.

Arias said on Tennis Channel, “What stood out to me really for him was his reaction to winning that match. He was slightly bored by it. He didn’t care. He wants this title, that’s all he’s thinking about.

“When you say, ‘Congratulations, well done, you’re in the finals’, he doesn’t care. He knows he needs to win and this is his opportunity to do it with the draw he has had and we’ll see what happens if he can win one more match.

“If he continues serving the way he has and be relaxed enough on the forehand to control things. If he does those two things, he will probably win.”

Zverev will face 24-year-old Cobolli on Sunday, in the Italian’s first Grand Slam final. The two-time French Open finalist leads their head to head 3-1, with the duo sharing their two meetings this year.

Both Cobolli and Zverev have only dropped two sets enroute to the final and if the underdog is to win this encounter, Roddick thinks he needs a fast start.

The former US Open champion added, “He [Zverev] has started off the last three matches, the first six to seven games, it’s been a little choppy. He got broken against [Jesper] De Jong, in the next round [against Rafael Jodar], and today (Friday), Mensik should have broken him.

“When he gets that first set, then he is looking like the best player in the tournament. What that tells me is that Cobolli needs a big start, almost more than Zverev does in this final.”

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