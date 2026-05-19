Jannik Sinner has opened a dominant lead over Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings and it is not looking good for the Spaniard’s hopes to reclaim the No 1 spot in the immediate future.

Alcaraz spent 22 consecutive weeks at No 1 from last November until April this year when Sinner replaced him at the top on the back of his hat-trick of ATP Masters 1000 titles as he won the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard then had a chance to regain top spot from his great rival, but a wrist injury forced him out of the Barcelona Open and he has been sidelined ever since with his return date set for June.

Sinner has gone on to dominate the ATP Tour scene as he also picked up titles at the Madrid Open and Italian Open and, with Alcaraz unable to earn any points, he has increased his lead to 2,740 in the rankings.

The Italian has 14,750 points while Alcaraz sits on 11,960.

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Up next is Roland Garros, and Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a classic match in 2025 as he saved three match points en route to winning a marathon five-setter, earning 2,000 points for his title run.

The world No 2 won’t return to defend his title due to his injury so he will drop the 2,000 points while Sinner only has 1,300 points to defend so they will effectively be 13,450 versus 9,960.

Sinner, of course, will no doubt extend his lead as he will earn points for every win in Paris.

Points To Defend On Grass

Sinner lost in the second round in Halle last year so he will drop 50 points while Alcaraz has 500 points to defend as he won his second title at the Queen’s Club Championship in 2025.

They then head to Wimbledon, where Sinner is the defending champion (2,000 points) while Alcaraz finished runner-up last year (1,300) and that means the Italian will be on 11,400 points while Alcaraz sits on 8,160 and that is not factoring in any points Sinner earned at Roland Garros.

With the gap 3,240, it means Alcaraz won’t be able to overtake Sinner after Wimbledon even if he wins the title and the four-time Grand Slam winner somehow loses early at both Roland Garros and the All England Club.

Alcaraz will thus only get another opportunity during the North American hard-court swing, but he has 3,000 points to defend while Sinner will only drop 1,950 points although he has an opportunity to make up ground by adding the Canadian Open to his schedule where he doesn’t have any points to defend.

Sinner started his 72nd week at No 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday – which puts him at No 11 on the all-time list – and he could spend another 20 weeks at the top, which will see him move up one spot at replace Lleyton Hewitt at No 10 with the Australian on 80 weeks.