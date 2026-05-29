Novak Djokovic issues strong complaint during Roland Garros match against Joao Fonseca

Novak Djokovic comfortably took the first two sets off Joao Fonseca in his third round match at Roland Garros.

Djokovic needed just one break of serve in each set to take a lead by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, but that still didn’t stop him from issuing a complaint on the court.

Between the second and third set, Djokovic was not happy with how close the cameraman came to him as he was changing clothes and getting ready for the next set.

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Looking straight down the barrel of the camera, Djokovic exclaimed: “Can you come more in my face? For god sake, make some space!”

While Djokovic was far from happy with the broadcasters, his actions were defended by the commentators on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Miles MacLagan, the former coach of Andy Murray, said: “Cameraman just getting a little too close for Djokovic. You can understand that, it’s a hot day. You’re trying to find some room to breathe.”

It surprised many that Djokovic has played two of his three matches in the day session at Roland Garros, particularly due to the soaring heats in Paris.

However, Djokovic reportedly asked for a day session during his second round match with Valentin Royer.

It is not clear whether if he asked the organisers for another day session, but he was reportedly struggling after the evening session in his first round match.

Djokovic defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in four sets to get his Roland Garros campaign underway, but according to TNT commentators, he did not like finishing so late.

It is understandable for Djokovic, as players are still forced to conduct their media after matches, no matter how late they finish.

At 39-years-old, it’s not a surprise Djokovic would much prefer to play the day session and get an earlier night.

With his two performances so far in the day session, it appears the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s tactics are working as he looks for a record 25th major.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner already by the wayside, Djokovic has become one of the clear favourites to win the title too.

He is the second seed at the Grand Slam, behind only Alexander Zverev.