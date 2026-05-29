Roland Garros has been plagued by unfortunate injuries at this year’s Grand Slam, with several being ruled out of the competition completely.

The advertising hoardings at the back of the court have played havoc with players in recent days, namely with Katie Boulter and Zeynep Sonmez.

Sonmez’s collision with the hoardings led to her withdrawal from her doubles match alongside Tatjana Maria against Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska.

Boulter, meanwhile, suffered a fall in her match second-round match.

“THESE THINGS HAVE TO GO,” exclaimed Boulter on social media a day after her fall against Anastasia Potapova. [I] got lucky last night but next time I might not be.”

Speaking on TNT Sports’ coverage, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, and Laura Robson were all in agreement that a major change needed to be made by the French Grand Slam.

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“I just wonder if it’s time to get those covers at the side of the court. Why do they need to be at the back of the court?,” said Henman about the mass number of injuries.

“I know they drag them on from the back to front from the net, but at Wimbledon they’re at the side of the court. On a clay court you need as much run back as possible because the ball is bouncing high, players are retreating, so you just hate to see that. It’s uncomfortable to watch. I think something’s got to be done. There’s been too many incidents.”

Robson agreed, believing the change would not have any major effect on the Grand Slam at all. “To see something so preventable seems so silly,” said the former British tennis star.

Konta, additionally, suggested the advertising hoardings were not a problem exclusive to this year’s event, having suffered an injury during her playing days.

The former British No. 1 explained: “It’s been like that [at Roland Garros] for sometime because I actually remember when I played juniors here, I tripped over the tarpaulin bit at the back and properly bruised my left leg. I think it’s something that happens more than we realise because there’s more coverage, more cameras.”

Of course, injuries, withdrawals, and fatigue, at the event have not been exclusive to the advertising hoardings. The heat at the Paris event has plagued many players, including World No. 1 Jannik Sinner who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

17 players withdrew or retired on Roland Garros day three, while Jakub Mensik collapsed in a heap after defeating Mariano Navone in five sets.

Roland Garros continues until Sunday, 7th June, when the men’s final is set to take place. Every match of Roland Garros is live across TNT Sports and HBO Max.