Four players have retired mid-match in the gruelling Paris heat on Tuesday at the 2026 French Open, while another star has pulled out of the tournament.

Main draw action at Roland Garros got underway on Sunday, and there were 12 players who pulled out before their opening matches across both the men’s and women’s singles events.

Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti, Arthur Fils, Holger Rune and Jack Draper were among the eight men to withdraw, while former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova was one of four women to pull out.

With temperatures soaring to 33 degrees Celsius in Paris today, three men and one woman have been forced to retire during their opening round matches.

This takes the total number of mid-match retirements in the first round of the French Open to six, after there were two — one in each of the men’s and women’s draws — on Sunday.

French Open 2026 mid-match retirements

Gabriel Diallo ret. at 3-6, 1-4 vs. James Duckworth

ret. at 3-6, 1-4 vs. James Duckworth Elena-Gabriela Ruse ret. at 6-7(5), 1-2 vs. Magdalena Frech

ret. at 6-7(5), 1-2 vs. Magdalena Frech Moyuka Uchijima ret. at 6-3, 0-6, 1-4 vs. Claire Liu

ret. at 6-3, 0-6, 1-4 vs. Claire Liu Alexandre Muller ret. at 2-6, 0-3 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

ret. at 2-6, 0-3 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Cameron Norrie ret. at 6-7(7), 0-2 vs. Daniel Vallejo

ret. at 6-7(7), 0-2 vs. Daniel Vallejo Sebastian Baez ret. at 6-2, 5-7, 2-6, 0-2 vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga

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In addition to the four retirements on Tuesday, world No 37 Alexander Blockx withdrew before his scheduled second round match with Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

ATP French Open withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida

(world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida Lorenzo Musetti (world No 11) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 11) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Arthur Fils (world No 20) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 20) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Alexander Blockx (world No 37) – withdrew before second round match

(world No 37) – withdrew before second round match Holger Rune (world No 44) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 44) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Sebastian Korda (world No 47) – replaced by Coleman Wong

(world No 47) – replaced by Coleman Wong Jack Draper (world No 75) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi

(world No 75) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi Arthur Cazaux (world No 77) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata

(world No 77) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata Patrick Kypson (world No 93) – replaced by Vilius Gaubas

WTA French Open withdrawal list

Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Veronika Erjavec

(world No 44) – replaced by Veronika Erjavec Sonay Kartal (world No 62) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch

(world No 62) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch Varvara Gracheva (world No 70) – replaced Daria Snigur

(world No 70) – replaced Daria Snigur Veronika Kudermetova (world No 85) – replaced by Francesca Jones

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