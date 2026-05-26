Aryna Sabalenka has led the charge for top players on the ATP and WTA Tours asking for a fairer distribution of prize money at Grand Slams.

Sabalenka, along with the likes of Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina, have claimed they are ready to boycott major tournaments to try and help lesser-ranked players who they feel do not earn their fair share in revenue from Grand Slams.

While a boycott did not happen at Roland Garros this year, the argument continues to rumble on and there is a definite chance it could happen in the near future.

Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets to confirm her first victory at Roland Garros this year, and earn a place in the second round.

During her Roland Garros press conference after picking up her first victory at the Paris Grand Slam, Sabalenka was asked what she thought about critics of her boycott talking dubbing her ‘hypocritical’ for asking for more money.

“I’ve seen a few people making maybe a comparison between you calling for extra prize money and then wearing very expensive diamonds. Do you see in any way how that could be seen as possibly hypocritical?” asked a journalist in Paris.

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Sabalenka was visibly taken aback by the question and offered a retort to the journalist.

“I don’t really see how it can be possible to cross these two completely different worlds. And as I said before, prize money, it’s not like it’s about me at all,” she said.

“It’s just fighting for players, lower ranked players who are really struggling to survive in this tennis world. It has nothing to do with me that I’m fighting for the prize money. Everyone knows that I’m okay.

“It’s just that we are fighting for a fair amount fair percentage out of the revenues and also for the lower ranked, players coming back after injuries, the next generation to be more comfortable coming into the top 10. So it’s not about me.”

Sabalenka previously cut her first Roland Garros press conference short, as a joint protest from the players across the men’s and women’s draw.

Explaining the decision, Sabalenka said:”I’m here to talk to you because I have respect for you guys. We just wanted to make our point and we are united – 15 minutes is better than zero. As I said a thousand times today, I have huge respect, but we know what’s happening here, so thank you so much.”

Sabalenka will await the winner of the first round tie between Linda Fruhvirtová and Elsa Jacquemot for her second round match. She has been placed in the same section of the draw as Iva Jovic, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Navarro at the French Grand Slam.