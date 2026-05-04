Arthur Fils, Rafael Jodar and Alexander Blockx have all made significant jumps in the latest edition of the ATP Rankings after the 2026 Madrid Open.

Jannik Sinner is into his 69th week as the ATP world No 1, and he has extended his lead at the top following his triumph at Caja Magica.

The Italian’s maiden title in Madrid increased his points total by 1,000 to 14,350, which has moved him 1,390 clear of world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz — who missed the tournament through injury. Sinner replaced Alcaraz as the world No 1 after beating the Spaniard in the Monte Carlo Masters final last month.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev, who was crushed 6-1, 6-2 by Sinner in the final in the Spanish capital, has gained 550 points following his run.

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz did not compete in Madrid, and they remain fourth and seventh in the rankings respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur all suffered early exits, and they are still ranked fifth, sixth and eighth.

Daniil Medvedev has jumped to ninth after reaching the last 16, while Lorenzo Musetti has dropped to 10th after falling in the same round.

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Flavio Cobolli has climbed one place to a new career-high ranking position of world No 12 following his run to the quarter-finals in Madrid.

Fils has risen eight spots to world No 17 after reaching the semi-finals.

Blockx has made a 33-place surge to a new career-high ranking of 36th after his breakthrough run to the last four.

Jodar is up eight positions to his new best-ever ranking of 34th after making the quarter-finals on his debut at his home tournament.

Casper Ruud has fallen from 15th to 25th after his quarter-final run as he won the Madrid Open in 2025.

Francisco Cerundolo has also dropped out of the top 20, slipping from 20th to 27th.

Jack Draper missed the tournament though injury having been a finalist last year, and he has slid 22 places to world No 50.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 14,350

2. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 12,960

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 5,805

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 4,700

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 4,050

6. Ben Shelton, United States – 4,030

7. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,770

8. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,755

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,460 (+1)

10. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 3,415 (-1)

11. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,355

12. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 2,750 (+1)

13. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia – 2,715 (+1)

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,590 (-2)

15. Karen Khachanov – 2,220 (+1)

16. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco – 2,147 (+1)

17. Arthur Fils, France – 2,130 (+8)

18. Tommy Paul, United States – 1,975

19. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain – 1,918 (+4)

20. Luciano Darderi, Italy – 1,890 (+2)

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