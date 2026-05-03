Jannik Sinner’s stranglehold on the tennis world was confirmed as he stormed to victory at the Madrid Open with a crushing victory over Alexander Zverev in a one-sided final.

Carlos Alcaraz’s absence due to injury is allowing Sinner to pile on the misery for the rest of men’s tennis and he set a new record with his win in Madrid.

The fall-out from Marta Kostyuk’s breakthrough win at the Madrid Open is also continuing, as she was given some sound advice after her first WTA 1000 title.

Here is our latest Tennis365 round-up:

Alexander Zverev makes an apology

Alexander Zverev was clearly embarrassed by his inability to trouble Jannik Sinner in a Madrid Open final that lasted less than an hour.

Sinner’s 6-1, 6-2 win brought a mixture of cheers and bemusement from fans hoping to see a final and Zverev was quick to apologise for his role in the mismatch.

“First of all super sorry for the final. It was not my best day,” said Zverev in his on court interview.

READ MORE: Alexander Zverev issues ‘super sorry’ apology after embarrassing Madrid Open hammering against Jannik Sinner

Sinner’s new record

Sinner’s stunning win in Madrid ensured he continued his incredible run in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, as he won his fifth straight title at the elite level of the game.

His win against Zverev in the Spanish capital allowed him to become the first man to win the first four Masters 1000 tournaments at the start of a tennis year as he made it five wins in a row.

READ MORE: Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner’s prize money and ranking points after clinical victory

Could Djokovic stop Sinner?

Sinner looks invincible after his latest masterclass at the Madrid Open, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic could stop him.

“There’s one man who might be back this week… Novak Djokovic,” declared Rusedski, on the latest edition of his podcast.

“We haven’t talked about him. We haven’t seen him, but he’s a guy who doesn’t discount himself from any event he plays.”

READ MORE: Former British No1 tells Jannik Sinner ‘there is one player’ who can stop him

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Marta Kostyuk needs to believe

Marta Kostyuk picked up the biggest title of her career at the Madrid Open and now she needs to believe she belongs at the top of the game.

The Ukrainian has often suggested she struggles to overcome her doubts when she takes on the biggest players in tennis, but her performances in Madrid suggest she is now ready to take on the best on clay courts heading int the French Open.

READ MORE: Madrid Open: Marta Kostyuk needs to erase the major factor holding her back after breakthrough win