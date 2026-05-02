ATP Italian Open 2026 Entry List, Draw Date: Sinner, Djokovic headline; Alcaraz, Draper among withdrawals
The Italian Open is the third clay-court Masters 1000 event of the ATP season, and Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic star on the 2026 entry list.
Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning champion having beaten Sinner in the 2025 final, but the Spaniard will not defend his title due to a wrist injury.
ATP main draw action will be staged from May 6-17 at this year’s Italian Open, which will be the 82nd edition of the prestigious tournament at the Foro Italico.
How many players will feature in the main draw?
The Italian Open men’s singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total made up of 79 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and five wildcards.
Which players have received wildcards?
The five wildcard recipients are all Italian: Matteo Arnaldi, Gianluca Cadenasso, Federico Cina, Francesco Maestrelli and Luca Nardi.
Have any big names withdrawn?
In addition to world No 2 Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper and Holger Rune have all pulled out of Rome.
ATP Tour News
Jannik Sinner gives Italian Open update after ‘tired’ admission at Madrid Open
Madrid Open ATP Rankings Winners & Losers: Sinner outstrips Alcaraz; Fils up, Blockx +34, Ruud -10, Draper -22
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When is the draw?
The Italian Open men’s singles draw will be made on Monday 4 May.
Which former champions will play?
Three Italian Open champions are on the entry list: Zverev (2017 and 2024), Djokovic (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022), and Daniil Medvedev (2023).
Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?
Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.
The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury. They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.
Zhang Zhizhen has used a protected ranking to enter.
2026 Italian Open ATP Singles Entry List
1) Jannik Sinner
2) Alexander Zverev
3) Novak Djokovic
4) Felix Auger-Aliassime
5) Ben Shelton
6) Alex de Minaur
7) Daniil Medvedev
8) Lorenzo Musetti
9) Alexander Bublik
10) Flavio Cobolli
11) Jiri Lehecka
12) Andrey Rublev
13) Karen Khachanov
14) Valentin Vacherot
15) Arthur Fils
16) Tommy Paul
17) Cameron Norrie
18) Luciano Darderi ARG
19) Learner Tien
20) Frances Tiafoe
21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
22) Arthur Rinderknech
23) Casper Ruud
24) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
25) Francisco Cerundolo
26) Jakub Mensik
27) Joao Fonseca
28) Corentin Moutet
29) Tallon Griekspoor
30) Brandon Nakashima
31) Ugo Humbert
32) Rafael Jodar
Alex Michelsen
Gabriel Diallo
Jaume Munar
Denis Shapovalov
Alejandro Tabilo
Mariano Navone
Fabian Marozsan
Alexei Popyrin
Terence Atmane
Adrian Mannarino
Zizou Bergs
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Daniel Altmaier
Nuno Borges
Marin Cilic
Botic van de Zandschulp
Tomas Machac
Ethan Quinn
Yannick Hanfmann
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Marton Fucsovics
Miomir Kecmanovic
Zhang Zhizhen (PR)
Ignacio Buse
Roman Andres Burruchaga
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Jenson Brooksby
Sebastian Baez
Lorenzo Sonego
Marcos Giron
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Thiago Agustin Tirante
Valentin Royer
Hubert Hurkacz
Vit Kopriva
Marco Trungelliti
Alexander Shevchenko
Jan-Lennard Struff
Mattia Bellucci
Damir Dzumhur
Sebastian Ofner
Hamad Medjedovic
Zachary Svajda
Roberto Bautista Agut
Aleksandar Vukic
Alexandre Muller
Matteo Berrettini
(WC) Matteo Arnaldi
(WC) Gianluca Cadenasso
(WC) Federico Cina
(WC) Francesco Maestrelli
(WC) Luca Nardi
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