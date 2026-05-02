The Italian Open is the third clay-court Masters 1000 event of the ATP season, and Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic star on the 2026 entry list.

Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning champion having beaten Sinner in the 2025 final, but the Spaniard will not defend his title due to a wrist injury.

ATP main draw action will be staged from May 6-17 at this year’s Italian Open, which will be the 82nd edition of the prestigious tournament at the Foro Italico.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Italian Open men’s singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total made up of 79 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and five wildcards.

Which players have received wildcards?

The five wildcard recipients are all Italian: Matteo Arnaldi, Gianluca Cadenasso, Federico Cina, Francesco Maestrelli and Luca Nardi.

Have any big names withdrawn?

In addition to world No 2 Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper and Holger Rune have all pulled out of Rome.

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When is the draw?

The Italian Open men’s singles draw will be made on Monday 4 May.

Which former champions will play?

Three Italian Open champions are on the entry list: Zverev (2017 and 2024), Djokovic (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022), and Daniil Medvedev (2023).

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury. They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

Zhang Zhizhen has used a protected ranking to enter.

2026 Italian Open ATP Singles Entry List

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Alexander Zverev

3) Novak Djokovic

4) Felix Auger-Aliassime

5) Ben Shelton

6) Alex de Minaur

7) Daniil Medvedev

8) Lorenzo Musetti

9) Alexander Bublik

10) Flavio Cobolli

11) Jiri Lehecka

12) Andrey Rublev

13) Karen Khachanov

14) Valentin Vacherot

15) Arthur Fils

16) Tommy Paul

17) Cameron Norrie

18) Luciano Darderi ARG

19) Learner Tien

20) Frances Tiafoe

21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

22) Arthur Rinderknech

23) Casper Ruud

24) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

25) Francisco Cerundolo

26) Jakub Mensik

27) Joao Fonseca

28) Corentin Moutet

29) Tallon Griekspoor

30) Brandon Nakashima

31) Ugo Humbert

32) Rafael Jodar

Alex Michelsen

Gabriel Diallo

Jaume Munar

Denis Shapovalov

Alejandro Tabilo

Mariano Navone

Fabian Marozsan

Alexei Popyrin

Terence Atmane

Adrian Mannarino

Zizou Bergs

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniel Altmaier

Nuno Borges

Marin Cilic

Botic van de Zandschulp

Tomas Machac

Ethan Quinn

Yannick Hanfmann

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Marton Fucsovics

Miomir Kecmanovic

Zhang Zhizhen (PR)

Ignacio Buse

Roman Andres Burruchaga

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Jenson Brooksby

Sebastian Baez

Lorenzo Sonego

Marcos Giron

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Thiago Agustin Tirante

Valentin Royer

Hubert Hurkacz

Vit Kopriva

Marco Trungelliti

Alexander Shevchenko

Jan-Lennard Struff

Mattia Bellucci

Damir Dzumhur

Sebastian Ofner

Hamad Medjedovic

Zachary Svajda

Roberto Bautista Agut

Aleksandar Vukic

Alexandre Muller

Matteo Berrettini

(WC) Matteo Arnaldi

(WC) Gianluca Cadenasso

(WC) Federico Cina

(WC) Francesco Maestrelli

(WC) Luca Nardi

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