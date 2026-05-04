The WTA Rankings have been updated following the 2026 Madrid Open, and there has been some significant movement in the top 20.

Aryna Sabalenka has entered her 81st consecutive week as the WTA world No 1, but her lead over Elena Rybakina has been reduced.

The Belarusian has dropped 785 points after her quarter-final exit in Madrid, having won the WTA 1000 tournament in 2025.

World No 2 Rybakina, who exited the Madrid Open in the fourth round, is now 1,555 points behind Sabalenka.

Iga Swiatek was forced to retire due to illness in her third round match in the Spanish capital, but she has climbed from fourth to third in the rankings.

Coco Gauff has dropped from third to fourth after her last 16 exit, having been a runner-up in Madrid last year.

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Mirra Andreeva has jumped one place to world No 7 after she was a runner-up in Madrid, while Jasmine Paolini and Victoria Mboko have climbed to eighth and ninth respectively.

Elina Svitolina has dropped three positions to world No 10 having lost her opening match in Madrid after she was a semi-finalist in 2025.

Marta Kostyuk defeated Andreeva in the Madrid Open final to secure her maiden WTA 1000 crown and the biggest title of her career.

The Ukrainian’s triumph has lifted her eight spots to a new career-high ranking of world No 15.

Hailey Baptiste is up seven places to a new career-best ranking of 25th after she reached the semi-finals in Madrid.

Anastasia Potapova, who made the last four as a lucky loser, has soared 18 positions to world No 38.

Maria Sakkari has fallen from 37th to 47th, while Donna Vekic has suffered a 23-place drop from 66th to 89th.

WTA Rankings Top 20 (4 May 2026)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,110

2. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 8,555

3. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 6,948

4. Coco Gauff, United States – 6,749

5. Jessica Pegula, United States – 6,163

6. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 5,985

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,181 (+1)

8. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 3,722 (+1)

9. Victoria Mboko, Canada – 3,531 (+1)

10. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine – 3,530 (-3)

11. Karolina Muchova, Czechia – 3,318

12. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland – 3,090

13. Linda Noskova, Czechia – 2,999

14. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,669

15. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine – 2,507 (+8)

16. Naomi Osaka, Japan – 2,341 (-1)

17. Iva Jovic, United States – 2,235 (-1)

18. Clara Tauson, Denmark – 2,030

19. Madison Keys, United States – 1,946 (-2)

20. Diana Shnaider – 1,946 (-1)

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