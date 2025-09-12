Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are a cut above the rest of the field with almost double the ranking points.

No one is ‘getting close’ to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is the verdict of a fellow ATP Tour player after another Grand Slam final contested by the two.

Alexander Zverev is the only man not called Alcaraz or Sinner to have appeared in a Slam final this season as the duo continue to tighten their hold over the men’s singles game.

With the pair having won the last eight Slams, world No 61 Pedro Martinez believes no other player is ‘getting close’ to them in the near future.

“It’s going to be difficult for someone to be on that level soon,” Martinez exclusively told Tennis365. “I don’t see anyone getting close to them, maybe because Djokovic is getting older every time.

“He’s playing amazing tennis but when one of them is on the opposite side, you can feel that he’s not 30 or 28 or 25 anymore. These guys are 15 years younger, and they are in their prime and Djokovic I think already passed [his prime]. He’s playing really good tennis, but it’s not the same job he did 10 years ago, when he didn’t lose so much, until Roland Garros.”

Away from Djokovic, the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Jack Draper are trying to keep up but even the highest-ranked of them has a little over half the points of the No 1 and 2.

Zverev started the year strong in Australia. I played him there, and he was playing good tennis. But after that, I think he lost a lot of confidence in that final in Melbourne.

“Draper was playing good as well, but not on that level, and he got injured in Wimbledon, so he’s struggling a bit this year as well, with some ups and downs physically.

“Let’s see if there is any young player in the next years, getting into that level. But at the moment, I see a battle between them and a battle between the others.”

