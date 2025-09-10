Grand Slam action is done and dusted for 2025, and after the Davis Cup this week, the ATP Tour will head towards the Asian Swing — always an intriguing and crucial part of the season.

There are plenty of big events to come in Asia this Autumn, and among the first to be held will be the 2025 Hangzhou Open, which will be held for the second straight year after its ATP debut in 2025.

Marin Cilic defeated Zhang Zhizhen in the 2024 final to bring the tournament to a close, and a year later, another intriguing week of action inside the stunning 8,000-seater stadium is set to take place.

Here, we look at all you need to know about the event.

Who will be in action?

Though it is only an ATP 250-level event, there is a high-profile entry list — led by three top-20 players.

World No 14 and former top-10 star Andrey Rublev is set to be the top seed at the event, with the Russian set to make his debut at the event.

Joining Rublev at the very top of the field is compatriot and former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev, in his first tournament under the guidance of new coach Thomas Johansson.

Having fallen to 18th in the ATP Rankings after a challenging year, Medvedev has chosen to skip the Laver Cup, which he played in last year, and instead focus on ATP action.

Also in action will be world No 19 Alexander Bublik, who will be looking to win a fourth title of 2025 after a career-best season to date.

The top four seeds will be rounded out by world No 39 Corentin Moutet, the only other top 40 player currently entered into the event.

However, there are some other big names in action, with Camilo Ugo Carabelli set to be seeded fifth, Roberto Bautista Agut sixth, Adrian Mannarino seventh, and rising star Learner Tien eighth.

A year after becoming the lowest-ranked man to win an ATP title, Cilic is back to defend his title, while Matteo Berrettini is also set to return after his latest injury struggles.

Ranking points

As an ATP 250 event, there will naturally be 250 points available for whoever triumphs in Hangzhou.

A full ranking points breakdown has not yet officially been revealed by the ATP, though it is unlikely to have changed from 2024.

Last year, the runner-up — home favourite Zhizhen — received 165 ranking points, with the beaten semi-finalists earning 100 ATP ranking points.

Quarter-finalists earned 50 points, with players in the second round earning 25 points, and zero ranking points available for a first-round exit.

Prize money

A full round-by-round prize money list has not yet been released by the ATP, though the tournament will hold an overall prize money purse of $1,019,185.

That is a slight increase on last year’s purse, which suggests that the players in singles action will earn slightly more for their efforts in 2025.

Twelve months ago, Cilic received $152,240 for lifting the title.

Key dates

Due to the timing of events in the Asian swing, the 28-player main draw will get underway on Wednesday, September 17th, and the final will be held on Tuesday, September 23rd.

The four top seeds — currently Rublev, Medvedev, Bublik, and Moutet — will all receive a bye into the second round.

The ATP have not yet confirmed when the main draw ceremony will be held, though it will likely be on the proceeding Sunday or Monday.

Entry list

1) Andrey Rublev

2) Daniil Medvedev

3) Alexander Bublik

4) Corentin Moutet

5) Camilo Ugo Carabelli

6) Roberto Bautista Agut

7) Adrian Mannarino

8) Learner Tien

Matteo Berrettini

Marin Cilic

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Damir Dzumhur

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Matteo Arnaldi

Yunchaokete Bu

Adam Walton

Laslo Djere

Mariano Navone

Arthur Cazaux

David Goffin

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

