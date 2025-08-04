The second WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court season will take place in Cincinnati, and there will be some high-profile absentees.

This will be the 97th edition of the women’s tournament in Mason, Ohio, which is staged at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre.

The 2025 Cincinnati Open will be a 12-day event held from August 7-18, having been held over a week in previous editions.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the reigning champion in Cincinnati and she will play for the first time since her Wimbledon semi-final exit, having skipped the Canadian Open.

How many players will feature in the main draw of the 2025 Cincinnati Open?

With the new 12-day format, the singles main draw for the Cincinnati Open has increased from 56 players to 96 players for both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

Of the 96 players in the WTA draw, there will be 72 direct entrants, 16 qualifiers and eight wildcards.

Have any big-name players withdrawn?

Three top 10 players have pulled out of Cincinnati due to injuries: Mirra Andreeva, Qinwen Zheng and Paula Badosa.

Lois Boisson, Ons Jabeur, Alex Eala and Petra Kvitova are the other women who have withdrawn.

Which players have received wildcards?

Two of the six women’s wildcard recipients have been announced, and they are both American: Caty McNally and Venus Williams.

Williams, a 45-year-old who is a seven-time major singles champion and former world No 1, won her first match in over a year in Washington last month.

Who are the former champions in the main draw?

Three former Cincinnati champions will compete: Sabalenka (2024), Coco Gauff (2023) and Madison Keys (2019).

Have any players used a special ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.

The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.

Bianca Andreescu, Marketa Vondrousova, Sorana Cirstea, Anastasija Sevastova, Lin Zhu and Wang Yafan have all entered Cincinnati using a special ranking.

Why Emma Raducanu will be seeded

Emma Raducanu has dropped to 38th in the Live WTA Rankings, but she is set to be seeded 30th at the Cincinnati Open.

This is because the latest edition of the WTA Rankings, which were published last week, are used to determine seedings in Cincinnati.

Since Raducanu’s ranking of world No 33 is used, the 22-year-old Brit will be seeded 30th due to the withdrawals of Andreeva, Zheng and Badosa.

2025 WTA Cincinnati Entry List

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Amanda Anisimova

6. Madison Keys

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Emma Navarro

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Elina Svitolina

11. Karolina Muchova

12. Ekaterina Alexandrova

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Diana Shnaider

15. Daria Kasatkina

16. Clara Tauson

17. Belinda Bencic

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Linda Noskova

21. Leylah Fernandez

22. Magdalena Frech

23. Jelena Ostapenko

24. Sofia Kenin

25. Marta Kostyuk

26. Ashlyn Krueger

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Anna Kalinskaya

29. McCartney Kessler

30. Emma Raducanu

31. Magda Linette

32. Dayana Yastremska

Yulia Putintseva

Rebecca Sramkova

Barbora Krejcikova

Peyton Stearns

Olga Danilovic

Donna Vekic

Xinyu Wang

Suzan Lamens

Maya Joint

Greet Minnen

Katie Boulter

Anastasia Potapova

Maria Tatjana

Veronika Kudermetova

Lulu Sun

Marie Bouzkova

Elina Avanesyan

Kimberly Birrell

Sonay Kartal

Jaqueline Cristian

Naomi Osaka

Danielle Collins

Hailey Baptiste

Renata Zarazua

Camila Osorio

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Yuliia Starodubtseva

Alycia Parks

Eva Lys

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Lucia Bronzetti

Polina Kudermetova

Ann Li

Moyuka Uchijima

Caroline Dolehide

Wang Yafan (SR)

Marketa Vondrousova (SR)

Sorana Cirstea (SR)

Lin Zhu (SR)

Bianca Andreescu (SR)

Anastasija Sevastova (SR)

Cats McNally (WC)

Venus Williams (WC)

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

