Victoria Mboko has been one of the most successful rising stars of 2025.

Aged only 18, the Canadian has embarked on a string of big runs this season, starting with reaching the third round of her debut Grand Slam event at the French Open.

Now, Mboko is attracting further attention by reaching the last eight of a WTA 1000 event for the first time, on home soil at the Canadian Open.

After stunning world No 2 Coco Gauff in the round of 16, Mboko has cemented her place as one to watch in the future.

And, her rise is being masterminded by Nathalie Tauziat, a woman who has found success as both a player and a coach in recent decades.

Who is Nathalie Tauziat?

One of the most accomplished French players of the Open Era, Tauziat found success in both singles and doubles across her career.

In a career that spanned almost two decades, Tauziat won eight WTA Tour titles and reached a further 14 finals, including at Wimbledon in 1998.

The French star shocked second seed Lindsay Davenport in the last eight and battled past Natasha Zvereva in the semi-final, before falling to Jana Novotna in the championship match.

Tauziat reached a further four quarter-finals at the All England Club and was a 1991 French Open and 2000 US Open quarter-finalist.

She called time on her singles career in 2001, having reached a career-high of world No 3 in 2000, with former world No 1 Amelie Mauresmo the only French woman ever to be ranked higher.

Tauziat also reached world No 3 in the doubles rankings, winning 25 tour-level titles and reaching a further 32 finals in her career.

She was a finalist alongside Kimberly Po at the 2001 US Open and reached a further six doubles Grand Slam semi-finals.

Coaching career

Towards the end of her doubles career in 2003, Tauziat took on a brief mentorship role with then-rising star Marion Bartoli, a future Wimbledon champion and top-10 player.

However, the 57-year-old has spent a large chunk of her coaching career working within Canadian tennis, guiding a range of rising Canadian stars.

Tauziat guided Eugenie Bouchard to the junior Wimbledon title in 2012 and also coached the Canadian to her first tour final at the 2013 Japan Women’s Open, before parting ways at the end of the year.

She then worked with Aleksandra Wozniak for a short spell from the end of 2013, before turning her attention back towards working with an array of junior stars.

Tauziat helped guide Bianca Andreescu to the junior world No 1 ranking in 2017, just two years before Andreescu became the nation’s first Grand Slam champion at the 2019 US Open.

The pair had parted ways in 2018, but Tauziat has remained a key figure in the Canadian setup and was part of the coaching team during Canada’s historic Billie Jean King Cup triumph in 2023.

Her work with Mboko began at the start of 2025, with the 18-year-old having soared up the WTA Rankings since then.

Having been ranked outside of the top 300 when starting to work with Tauziat, Mboko is now comfortably inside the world’s top 100.

The teen star won 22 straight matches and four consecutive ITF titles early on in 2025, and reached both the third round of Roland Garros and the second round of Wimbledon.

Speaking to Tennis Canada during her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in May, Mboko spoke about the impact Tauziat had on her career.

“I really love Nathalie,” said the 18-year-old.

“We have a lot of fun together and she’s known me for a really long time. With Nathalie, it’s very relaxed on court – she obviously has a lot of knowledge.

“The only thing is that she has so much knowledge that whenever I come at her…she’s like: ‘here.’ She’s already there. She’s really helped me and I’m grateful she’s spending this time with me.”

