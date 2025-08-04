The Cincinnati Open is just days away, with main-draw action beginning at the prestigious ATP and WTA 1000 event on Thursday.

The men’s singles draw is set to feature many of the biggest stars of the ATP Tour, with the event not ravaged by withdrawals in the same way the ongoing Canadian Open was.

Here, we take you through the Cincinnati Open men’s singles entry list.

Who is out?

Though the event has not suffered as many withdrawals as Toronto, there are still a few notable absences from the tournament.

The highest-ranked player to withdraw is world No 5 Jack Draper, who will not be in action until the US Open after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, both Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz are out of Cincinnati amid potentially lengthy spells on the sidelines, with Alexander Bublik and Matteo Berrettini also withdrawing.

Jenson Brooksby has also pulled out after initially receiving a wildcard into the event.

And, it has now been confirmed that Novak Djokovic will again skip the event, focusing his efforts on the US Open.

The top seeds

Having withdrawn from the Canadian Open, world No 1 Jannik Sinner and No 2 Carlos Alcaraz are set to return to action for the first time since they contested the Wimbledon final.

Sinner enters as the defending champion after his 2024 triumph, while Alcaraz will look to triumph for the first time after defeat in the 2023 final.

The pair will be the first and second seeds, respectively, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev and world No 4 Taylor Fritz set to be the third and fourth seeds.

Ben Shelton is set to be the fifth seed, with Alex de Minaur currently seeded sixth, Holger Rune seventh, and Lorenzo Musetti eighth.

Who else is in action?

Outside of the top eight seeds, there are plenty of big names set to compete – with the race to seal a top-eight seeding for the upcoming US Open well and truly on.

Ninth seed Andrey Rublev will look for big results to boost their hopes of returning to the top eight, though 10th seed Frances Tiafoe has Cincinnati runner-up points to defend from last summer.

Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev, seeded 11th and 12th as things stand, will both look for a return to form, with Tommy Paul, Karen Khachanov, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik rounding out the top 16 seeds.

Lorenzo Sonego is currently the 32nd and final seed, with Cameron Norrie just missing out as things stand.

Nick Kyrgios is currently entered into the tournament using his protected ranking, with home favourites Ethan Quinn, Mackenzie McDonald, and Brandon Holt among those receiving wildcards.

Tennis News

Taylor Fritz creates American history with Canada feat as he eyes ATP Rankings milestone

Alex de Minaur could hand Novak Djokovic a ranking blow as winning run with new racket continues

Full entry list (as of August 4, 2025)

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Carlos Alcaraz

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Taylor Fritz

5) Ben Shelton

6) Alex de Minaur

7) Holger Rune

8) Lorenzo Musetti

9) Andrey Rublev

10) Frances Tiafoe

11) Casper Ruud

12) Daniil Medvedev

13) Tommy Paul

14) Karen Khachanov

15) Flavio Cobolli

16) Jakub Mensik

17) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

18) Arthur Fils

19) Tomas Machac

20) Ugo Humbert

21) Francisco Cerundolo

22) Alexei Popyrin

23) Jiri Lehecka

24) Felix Auger-Aliassime

25) Denis Shapovalov

26) Stefanos Tsitsipas

27) Tallon Griekspoor

28) Brandon Nakashima

29) Alex Michelsen

30) Luciano Darderi

31) Gabriel Diallo

32) Lorenzo Sonego

Cameron Norrie

Alexandre Muller

Matteo Arnaldi

Nuno Borges

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Jordan Thompson

Sebastian Baez

Corentin Moutet

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Gael Monfils

Joao Fonseca

Miomir Kecmanovic

Jaume Munar

Zizou Bergs

Roberto Bautista Agut

Damir Dzumhur

Jacob Fearnley

Fabian Marozsan

Daniel Altmaier

Marcos Giron

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Learner Tien

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Arthur Rinderknech

David Goffin

Benjamin Bonzi

Kei Nishikori

Pedro Martinez

Quentin Halys

Laslo Djere

Francisco Comesana

Mattia Bellucci

Hamad Medjedovic

Reilly Opelka

Yunchaokete Bu

Christopher O’Connell

Vit Kopriva

Roman Safiullin

Roberto Carballes Baena

Borna Coric

Juncheng Shang

Hugo Dellien

(WC) Ethan Quinn

(WC) Mackenzie McDonald

(WC) Nicolas Jarry

(WC) Brandon Holt

(PR) Sebastian Ofner

(PR) Nick Kyrgios

Qualifying places tbc

Read Next: 2025 WTA Cincinnati Open Entry List: Aryna Sabalenka returns as 3 top 10 stars missing; Why Emma Raducanu is seeded