2025 ATP Cincinnati Open Entry List: Alcaraz & Sinner top seeds, will Djokovic play?
The Cincinnati Open is just days away, with main-draw action beginning at the prestigious ATP and WTA 1000 event on Thursday.
The men’s singles draw is set to feature many of the biggest stars of the ATP Tour, with the event not ravaged by withdrawals in the same way the ongoing Canadian Open was.
Here, we take you through the Cincinnati Open men’s singles entry list.
Who is out?
Though the event has not suffered as many withdrawals as Toronto, there are still a few notable absences from the tournament.
The highest-ranked player to withdraw is world No 5 Jack Draper, who will not be in action until the US Open after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon.
Elsewhere, both Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz are out of Cincinnati amid potentially lengthy spells on the sidelines, with Alexander Bublik and Matteo Berrettini also withdrawing.
Jenson Brooksby has also pulled out after initially receiving a wildcard into the event.
And, it has now been confirmed that Novak Djokovic will again skip the event, focusing his efforts on the US Open.
The top seeds
Having withdrawn from the Canadian Open, world No 1 Jannik Sinner and No 2 Carlos Alcaraz are set to return to action for the first time since they contested the Wimbledon final.
Sinner enters as the defending champion after his 2024 triumph, while Alcaraz will look to triumph for the first time after defeat in the 2023 final.
The pair will be the first and second seeds, respectively, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev and world No 4 Taylor Fritz set to be the third and fourth seeds.
Ben Shelton is set to be the fifth seed, with Alex de Minaur currently seeded sixth, Holger Rune seventh, and Lorenzo Musetti eighth.
Who else is in action?
Outside of the top eight seeds, there are plenty of big names set to compete – with the race to seal a top-eight seeding for the upcoming US Open well and truly on.
Ninth seed Andrey Rublev will look for big results to boost their hopes of returning to the top eight, though 10th seed Frances Tiafoe has Cincinnati runner-up points to defend from last summer.
Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev, seeded 11th and 12th as things stand, will both look for a return to form, with Tommy Paul, Karen Khachanov, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik rounding out the top 16 seeds.
Lorenzo Sonego is currently the 32nd and final seed, with Cameron Norrie just missing out as things stand.
Nick Kyrgios is currently entered into the tournament using his protected ranking, with home favourites Ethan Quinn, Mackenzie McDonald, and Brandon Holt among those receiving wildcards.
Full entry list (as of August 4, 2025)
1) Jannik Sinner
2) Carlos Alcaraz
3) Alexander Zverev
4) Taylor Fritz
5) Ben Shelton
6) Alex de Minaur
7) Holger Rune
8) Lorenzo Musetti
9) Andrey Rublev
10) Frances Tiafoe
11) Casper Ruud
12) Daniil Medvedev
13) Tommy Paul
14) Karen Khachanov
15) Flavio Cobolli
16) Jakub Mensik
17) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
18) Arthur Fils
19) Tomas Machac
20) Ugo Humbert
21) Francisco Cerundolo
22) Alexei Popyrin
23) Jiri Lehecka
24) Felix Auger-Aliassime
25) Denis Shapovalov
26) Stefanos Tsitsipas
27) Tallon Griekspoor
28) Brandon Nakashima
29) Alex Michelsen
30) Luciano Darderi
31) Gabriel Diallo
32) Lorenzo Sonego
Cameron Norrie
Alexandre Muller
Matteo Arnaldi
Nuno Borges
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Jordan Thompson
Sebastian Baez
Corentin Moutet
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Gael Monfils
Joao Fonseca
Miomir Kecmanovic
Jaume Munar
Zizou Bergs
Roberto Bautista Agut
Damir Dzumhur
Jacob Fearnley
Fabian Marozsan
Daniel Altmaier
Marcos Giron
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Learner Tien
Aleksandar Kovacevic
Arthur Rinderknech
David Goffin
Benjamin Bonzi
Kei Nishikori
Pedro Martinez
Quentin Halys
Laslo Djere
Francisco Comesana
Mattia Bellucci
Hamad Medjedovic
Reilly Opelka
Yunchaokete Bu
Christopher O’Connell
Vit Kopriva
Roman Safiullin
Roberto Carballes Baena
Borna Coric
Juncheng Shang
Hugo Dellien
(WC) Ethan Quinn
(WC) Mackenzie McDonald
(WC) Nicolas Jarry
(WC) Brandon Holt
(PR) Sebastian Ofner
(PR) Nick Kyrgios
Qualifying places tbc
