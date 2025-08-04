The build-up to the US Open is hotting up, and the final big event before action in New York gets underway later this week.

One of the most prestigious events in tennis, the Cincinnati Open is the final Masters 1000 event before the last Grand Slam of 2025, and will be the final chance for many players to step up their preparations.

However, the event has huge status outright, with significant ranking points and prize money up for grabs in 2025.

Who is in action?

Unlike the Canadian Open, action in Cincinnati has not yet been hit by a massive number of big-name withdrawals.

Plenty of big stars are currently entered into the event, including the world’s top four of defending champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz.

Prize money

The Cincinnati Open is one of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar, so it comes as no surprise to see that there is significant prize money at stake.

The 2025 tournament champion will be rewarded with a staggering payout of $1,124,380, up from the $1,049,460 Sinner received for his triumph in 2024.

Prize money for the beaten finalist has also increased for the 2025 edition of the event, with the runner-up set to earn $597,890 in winnings.

Players who reach the semi-final will be awarded $332,160, while the four beaten quarter-finalists will earn $189,075.

A payout of $103,225 will be awarded to those who reach the fourth round, with players earning $60,400 should they be beaten in round three.

Players in round two are set to earn $35,260, with $23,760 up for grabs in the opening round at the Masters 1000 event.

Ranking points

Like all Masters events, 1,000 ranking points will be awarded to whoever lifts the title at the tournament in 2025.

The beaten finalist will be awarded with 600 points in the ATP Rankings, with semi-finalists earning 400 points for their efforts.

Quarter-finalists will earn 200 ranking points, with 100 ranking points up for grabs for those who make it as far as the fourth round.

Players beaten in the third round will earn 50 points, with 30 points available in round two, and 10 points available in round one.

Draw date

The main draw ceremony for the men’s singles event is expected to take place on Tuesday, August 5th, at a time yet to be confirmed.

Qualifying action will take place across August 5-6, with the main draw then getting underway on August 7th, with an expanded 96-player main draw in 2025.

All the top 32 seeds will receive an opening-round bye and begin their campaigns in the second round.

